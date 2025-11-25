Ft. Lauderdale Offers Fun Beyond the Beach

× Expand Photo by felixmizioznikov - Getty Images Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Aerial view of the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The state of Florida has 8,400 miles of ocean shoreline, with the city of Ft. Lauderdale occupying a mere seven of those miles. Within those seven miles are 11 named beaches that offer ample opportunities for all types of water sports and ocean activities.

And each beach has its own features, from swimming, paddleboard and family-style fun for most of them to special attractions, natural and otherwise. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Beach offers coral reefs near shore, the Shipwreck Snorkel Trail and the remains of the SS Copenhagen to explore. Sebastian Street Beach is LGBTQ-friendly to the max and is considered by some be the hottest gay beach in the U.S. (one that also features manatee sightings.) Vista Park Beach offers two reef systems and ample marine life viewing.

But there are plenty activities beyond the beach in both Ft. Lauderdale and its neighboring city of Miami for those who want both fun in the sun and an exciting nightlife. And the twin tropical cities, so to speak, also offer two airport options.

Milwaukeeans can fly directly from Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA) on a choice of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Southwest offers multiple flights throughout the week, while American currently offers Saturday-only flights to MIA, a schedule that will grow to daily service on Dec. 19. Visit flymke.com/wherewefly to find your flight.

Entertaining Day and Night

Ft. Lauderdale’s Las Olas Avenue is the place to be for those who want to saturate themselves in Floridian culture. The commercial avenue offers a bevy of diverse restaurants, international art galleries, and shopping options. While the stores and restaurants are not cheap, the locale certainly is entertaining both day and night even for the casual window shopper. The avenue also offers easy access to Riverwalk Ft. Lauderdale, with its own arts and entertainment district, and the family-friendly Museum of Science and Discovery.

Miami is bigger and bolder than its sister city immediately to the north. It’s also a haven for Cuban refugees, and certain neighborhoods take on a distinct flavor of the Caribbean island nation. Find your way to the Little Havanna neighborhood and sign on for a walking food sampling tour. You can enjoy guava pastelitos, chicken plantain cups and other island delicacies. There is also Cuban art to buy the chance to watch Cuban cigar rollers practicing their craft (and enjoying their output if you’re so inclined.)

Miami’s South Beach—SoBe among locals—is best known for its large collection of Art Deco building and residences, not to mention a vibrant nightlife. The adjacent sandy beach is a favorite among visitors and allows pockets of clothing-optional and topless sunbathers the opportunity to express their inner naturist. Twelfth Street Beach and several stretches between 10th and 14th streets and amenable to those seeking allover tans. Technically nudity is prohibited in Miami, but local law enforcement is more concerned with keeping order, so as long as you behave yourself you probably won’t get hassled if you decide to doff your duds. (Hint: Be sensitive to family beachgoers who may not agree with your cultural ethos.)

Sightseeing Cruises

Several options take you away from the city scene in both Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, including a wealth of sightseeing cruises, including speedboat adventures and private yacht cruises around Biscayne Bay and the two cities’ shorelines. And if you’re up to it, book an airboat ride in the Everglades to experience a little nature and maybe sees a few alligators in their natural habitat.

Truth be told, alligator sightings are to South Florida what squirrel sightings are to Milwaukee. But it just might be worth your while to meet them where they live.