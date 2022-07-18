2022 Granville Blues Festival Lineup

The music is the heart of the Granville Blues Fest, and 16 great acts will be taking the stage at this year's event. Bring your chairs and enjoy music under the main tent of the festival, with acts from all over the Midwest converging on Granville. Here is this year's lineup:

Saturday, July 23

12:30-2:15pm Valerie B. & Vincent C. Vfunk

2:30-4:15pm Tonite Only

4:30-6:15pm Ivan Singh

6:30-8:15pm Lloyd Stephens Band

Sunday, July 24

Ladies Day

12:30-2:15pm Sonia Downs Band

2:30-4:15pm The NuBlu Band

4:30-6:15pm Demetria Taylor

6:30-8:15pm Nora Jean Bruso

Saturday, July 30

12:30-2:15pm Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames

2:30-4:15pm Joe Jordan Tribute to Marvin Gaye

4:30-6:15pm New Orleans Beau

6:30-8:15pm Ivy Ford

Sunday, July 31