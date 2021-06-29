Eating Out in Granville

Mexican, Sandwiches and More at Rey’s Café

Rey’s Café (6800 W. Brown Deer Road) boasts a menu chock full of subs, ciabatta, panini and brisket sandwiches, toasted wraps, salads and pizzas. But it was the Mexican section of the menu that caught my eye on a recent midweek afternoon.

Sunlight streamed in the windows of the clean spacious dining area decorated with tropical plants. I opted for the chicken enchiladas plate. Two large enchiladas were stuffed with seasoned chicken and topped with a tangy verde sauce. Beans, rice and a side salad topped with a scoop of fresh guacamole sealed deal. A bottle of Mexican Coke was the perfect complement. Rey’s has adequate parking and is the perfect dining stop for any shopping in the Granville area.

The Taste of Greece (and Italy and Mexico and … ) at El Greco

You won’t leave El Greco (9143 W. Appleton Ave.) hungry. The portions at this family-style restaurant overlooking the runways of Timmerman Field are jumbo-size. As the name suggests, the menu has a Greek section—but also a Mexican, Italian and Chinese section. Friday brings beer battered fish and an array of seafood selections, but every day has its special. If it’s Tuesday, it’s German pot roast and Wednesday is the time for Swedish meatballs. And if that’s not enough, El Greco serves an ample selection of deli and club sandwiches, burgers and melts, paninis and combo platters and, yes, breakfast.

Family Table Lives Up to its Name

With its bright pink exterior, the Family Table (6598 W. Brown Deer Road) deserves to be called a landmark on Granville’s main thoroughfare. Spacious and multi-levelled, the “family-style” restaurant actually has a family feel as a gathering place for people living in the area. Lunch offers many tasty options and the lengthy breakfast menu includes hearty ways to launch the day. Morning selections include chicken and waffles; biscuits, eggs and sausage in gravy; smoked Polish sausage with eggs; and several Greek varieties involving feta, spinach and gyros. Unless the kitchen has changed, grits were always a good alternative to hash browns for breakfast at the Family Table.

Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill For Soul Food

Attention Patrons

This is soul food not fast food

Please be patient

The sign on the wall says it all at Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill. Call it soul food, comfort food or Southern cuisine, the unpretentious restaurant (6818 Brown Deer Rd.) has a long history. The family business has been around with connections to the QFH Diner on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Mr. Perkins Restaurant on Atkinson Ave.

Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill offers a large menu for a space that has only five tables. Carry-out orders seemed to be most popular on a recent lunch visit.

Open Thursday through Sunday, the menu offers daily specials ranging from catfish, perch, crappie, shrimp to baked or smothered chicken and pork chops to meatloaf and beef polish. The handwritten menus also lists sides mac and cheese, mixed greens, yams, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies, green beans, fries, dressing w/gravy, fried okra spaghetti and fried green tomatoes. Desserts include peach cobbler, banana pudding and sweet potato pie.

If you weren’t already hungry, working through the menu builds an appetite! Ordering is simple, one window for ordering where you will be given an estimated time for your meal and another pick-up window for when your number is called.

The turkey burger with hush puppies and mac cheese was a sight to behold. The four 4 half sandwiches on grilled bread, included pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato and melted cheese. The moist turkey was perfectly seasoned. Before taking a bite, it was obvious that leftovers were in my future. The baked mac and cheese and hush puppies were tasty additions. This is comfort food of the highest order.

What Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill lacks in size it certainly makes up for in charm and ambiance. A notice on the wall announces fresh Carolina peaches are available for delivery. Framed family photos proudly decorate a wall as if to say, “Yes, you are at the right Perkins.”