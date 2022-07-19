Granville Blues Fest Boasts a Rich Lineup of Daytime Bands

× Expand Photo Credit: Connie Carroll The Nu Blu Band with Carlise Guy

The Granville Blues Fest is known for its wide range of regional blues music. The festival will host an array of headliners, but the daytime slots also feature some can’t miss acts. These bands are sure to make this year’s Granville Blues Fest worthwhile. The festival takes place July 23-24 and July 30-31, noon-8:30 p.m., at 8633 W. Brown Deer Road.

The first day of the festival, Saturday, July 23, “V” Funk takes the stage at 12:30 p.m. The band is led and managed by Valerie B. and Vincent Chambers, and since 2012 has prided itself on being Milwaukee’s premier funk dance band. “V” Funk performs a mix of genres including old school, funk, R&B, blues, and rock, with music ranging from the 60s to present day. “V” Funk is high energy and passionate about their music.

Next up is the Sonia Downs Band, performing at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, a.k.a. “Ladies Day,” the day the festival is exclusively featuring female artists. The Sonia Downs Band is a blues band from the heart of Chicago that features the powerful vocals of lead singer, Sonia Astacio. Upbeat and rocking, the Sonia Downs Band knows how to have a good time on stage.

The second weekend of the festival promises as much exciting musical talent as the first. On Saturday, July 30, Dave Weld and The Imperial Themes are scheduled to perform. The Chicago-based band has been performing since 1975. They combine a variety of genres including blues, rock blues, boogie, and soul. The band prides itself on an authentic blues sound and high energy performances. Musically versatile and animated, the band is an excellent addition to the lineup of the Granville Blues Fest.

The final day of the festival, Sunday, July 31, features The Eddie Butts Band at 12:30 p.m. The Eddie Butts band has toured extensively around the Midwest and is a Milwaukee staple. Led by Eddie Butts, who is an experienced drummer and vocalist, the band is a blend of R&B, jazz, and pop. Eddie Butts has performed at both Summerfest and State Fair for many years. The band is groovy and multifaceted, putting their own spin on classic hits. A must see for daytime attendees of the Granville Blues Fest.

While the lineup of headliners at this year’s Granville Blues Fest is impressive and exciting, one mustn't forget to check out the acts performing during the day. The festival features a wide range of performers, as well as food and activities to enjoy. Be sure to check out the rich lineup of regional blues talent. For more information regarding the Granville Blues Fest, visit Granville Blues Fest | Granville BID (granvillebusiness.org)