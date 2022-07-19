Photo Credit: Fotojenic Photography Ivy Ford

Ivy Ford is a force of nature. She just happens to be a blues performer. Ford jumpstarted her career in 2015 opening for blues legend Buddy Guy. Since then, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has released a small handful of albums with songs that range from the modern chill of “Hypocrisy” to the introspection of “Similar Street” to the groove of “Harvesting My Roots.”

With a pair of tours set for Europe this year, Ford continues to be busy after lockdown. “Off the top of my head—it's easier to break it down—that I average five shows a week. There are times that I play 7-10 shows in 7-10 days back-to -ack,” she said. “I'm not the only artist that does this, but I have played 2-3 shows in one day. Those are quite a doozy. I play a lot of dates a year. I’m grateful.”

Much like other non-conventional careers, she says the lack of nine-to-five routine is the norm. When not performing, after she’s done her office/administration work she spends quality with her daughter. “For me, my career is my life, my life is my career and the two have to ebb and flow with each other constantly.”

Performing so often, Ford had found a key ingredient to keep her show from getting stale: She has not used a set list in 10 years. “I don't hold my show ‘hostage’ to one and allow myself to read my room and play what I feel. I know some artists swear by using a set-list and it really works for them, because they feel unprepared without one and that's OK.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

That sense of freedom, which might align with the notion of musical improvisation, is what works for her. “Maybe it makes me feel like I'm living on the edge a bit. I don't know, but also I’m always learning new and trying new things every show.” That organic approach is a key to keeping her performances fresh.

×

Ivy’s Roots

“I'm bi-racial,” Ford says,” black and white, and grew up in a household that praised and honored both sides of my backgrounds, so the blues was always there as well as R&B, soul, jazz, old country. I listened to Billie Holiday when I was around eight years old and fell in love.”

With creative and musical talent on both sides of her family, Ford continues the tradition. Her Norwegian grandfather was both a pianist and accordion player and a talented visual artist. Her father, who's family roots are traced to Mississippi, was a professional bass player and singer.

“Ironically enough, I only met my mother's father a couple times as he resided in Norway and my mother raised me and my brother as a single mom. It's only been up until the last few years my own father and I have rekindled a relationship. So, genetics are very strong.”

The Look

Ford’s signature look is polka dots. Her Fender Stratocaster is a nod to Chicago legend Buddy Guy. It is a gesture that Ford does not take lightly.

“My first big break into the Chicago Blues scene was in 2015 and I opened for Buddy Guy during his January shows. I was extremely new to the scene was welcomed with warm, open arms and that night I actually got to sing with Mr. Guy himself."

While she has faces challenges as a female performer in a male-dominated field, Ford doesn’t let it slow her down. “I try to keep myself so busy in my efforts to drive for success in my career that whatever discrimination or challenge I am around--not that I don't see it—but I don’t let it stifle me. I’m fairly young in this business as well and I've never work under a manager, label or agency which, for some, gives others a sense of entitlement to try and undermine my knowledge and experience.”

She has been told “you should put the guitar down and just work on singing” or “I don’t think playing an instrument is for you.” Other “career advice” has been "well I don’t think you realize you can only go so far on your own and really will need to be under someone (management).”

Ford says those have been a regular occurrence in her career. “If someone tells me I can’t do something, I just have to prove them wrong. Plus, I don't like being told what to, or how to do something just to satisfy someone else’s appetite for control, therefore I’ll do it myself.”

That indomitable spirit is key to Ford’s success. “My biggest priority is to prove myself, to myself at every performance. For me, achieving that helps everything else fall into place and gives me a confidence and kindness that spreads to my audiences.”

And she has a memorable way of engaging with new fans. When Ford plays a venue that is off the beaten track and patrons say, “‘I feel bad, I hadn’t heard of you before but loved your show,’ I usually respond with a welcoming smile, No need to feel sorry, that this is the first time you've heard of me. I just hope now you'll never forget me.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

That show, a blues for kid’ camp, was a magical night. Ford recalls, “I'll never forget he came up, gave me a hug and told me in my ear, ‘That guitar looks good on you, and you play good too.’”