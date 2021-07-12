JB’s has Furniture for Everyone

× Expand Photo via Facebook / JB's Furniture

Boasting a wide variety of furniture for every room in the home, along with Milwaukee’s largest selection of area rugs, the family owned and operated JB’s Furniture makes giving back to the community a priority.

JB’s many products include living room, bedroom and dining furniture, children’s furniture, mattresses, ottomans, chests and more.

“We’ve got it all. We’re one of the few furniture stores where everything you see in the store is in stock,” said Joel Breen, who owns and operates JB’s with his three sons.

A former employee of the Milwaukee-based Swingles Furniture, Breen decided to open his own store after the Swingles went out of business. He opened JB’s Furniture in 2004 at 8075 N. 76th St., previously a brick factory. The spacious facility “turned out to be a perfect fit,” he said.

JB’s has expanded to include a rental company which provides staging furniture for model homes and the annual Parade of Homes event. “We’ve really grown,” Breen noted.

JB’s contributes to a number of charitable organizations, including Toys for Tots. “We’re very philanthropic when it comes to community organizations,” said Breen. The company also sponsors the football and basketball teams for Milwaukee-based nonprofit Young Men on a Mission (YMOM), holding an annual fundraiser at the store for the organization that provides mentoring programs, sports and employment training.

For those who are unable to obtain traditional financing, JB’s offers a No Credit Needed program in which no interest is accrued if items are paid off within 100 days of purchase. “It’s a great way to start financing,” added Breen.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

JB’s prides itself on its customer service, which includes furniture delivery and setup. “We literally develop customers for life,” said Breen.