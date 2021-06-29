Krause Funeral Homes is Part of Granville’s Fabric

× Expand Photo via Krause Funeral Home

Family History

Krause Funeral Homes has been operating in Milwaukee for over 80 years. In 1976 they opened a second location in Granville. President Mark Krause says his family’s business is woven into the culture of the area.

“We identified it as a part of town we wanted to be part of. We are there for generations and maintain continuity. I get the honor of being part of people’s family over generations,” he says. The relationship may begin as business and turn into more than that. “Funerals are a family event with a different focus and we are more than just a storefront.”

Granville’s Business Potential

Krause was involved with the Brown Deer Chamber of Commerce and is current the chairman of the Granville BID (Business Improvement District.) He says it has been an exciting time lately for Granville.

As a manufacturing hub, Granville contains the largest concentration of manufacturers & distributors in the state of Wisconsin. Granville also boasts over 350 commercial properties and is home to more than 400 manufacturers, merchants, car dealers & professional businesses.

Noting bus lines and career-type jobs, Krause also says the Northwest Side of Milwaukee has the largest population base, largest tax base and the largest industrial base in the city of Milwaukee. The former Northridge Mall and surrounding area offers plenty of untapped potential.

Playing the Blues

Who thinks of local funeral director performing in a band? When not working his day job, Krause is lead guitarist with Tonight Only, the “blues rock, feel-good blues band for the community.” Krause says, “I enjoy the bit of a shock factor when that recognition happens. It is wonderful complement to what I do for my paid job.” See for yourself when Tonight Only performs on Friday, July 16 at 1 p.m. at the Granville Blues Festival.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

He says the Granville Blues Festival and August’s 6th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Spectacular are events that help create a community atmosphere.