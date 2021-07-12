Many Living Options at Alexian Village

Photo via Facebook / Alexian Village

Founded by the Roman Catholic Alexian Brothers congregation, Ascension Living Alexian Village has provided a variety of living options, quality care, spiritual offerings and diverse, engaging programming to its residents since 1980.

Alexian Village living choices include independent and assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, home and community-based services.

The 60-acre assisted living facility, which serves 237 residents, is located at 9301 N. 76th St.—right near the Mequon Nature Center. Residents have the opportunity to enjoy plenty of green space, walking paths, gardens and ponds.

Spirituality is an essential component of the Alexian Village community, with several Alexian Brothers residing on the campus. An onsite chapel offers daily mass, and Alexian Village provides “spiritual care tailored to the diverse faith traditions and spiritualities of our residents,” says Molly Gaus, vice president of marketing and communications for Ascension Living.

Additionally, the campus features a conservatory, a grocery store and gift shop, and large gathering spaces for residents’ family and friends.

Some of Alexian Village’s popular clubs include the Green Thumbers Club, Current Events Club, book clubs and a Fit for Life exercise program, in which residents work with nursing staff and a personal trainer to meet fitness goals.

“Ascension Living Alexian Village of Milwaukee is truly a community within a community,” Gaus says. “Our goal is to make our community feel like home. Here, retirement can be as relaxed or as active as each resident wants. In addition to a maintenance-free environment inside and outside each residence, which includes housekeeping and flat linen service, we offer first-class amenities, including dining, social, recreational, educational, wellness and spiritual opportunities, scheduled transportation and much more, provided with a spirit of reverence for the life of each resident we’re privileged to serve.”

To learn more about Alexian Village, visit https://www.ascensionliving.org/.