Even in a town like Chicago, long known as the home of the blues, blues music has had its ups and downs. Ask blues guitarist and singer Mike Wheeler, who’s been kicking around the Chicago blues circuit for decades.

He remembers a time when there weren’t many blues clubs remaining on what had once been the vibrant blues club circuit on Chicago’s south side. The audiences were mostly white by the 1970s, and the north side was primarily where blues was being played. His recollection was that his contemporaries weren’t much into blues.

Still, he recognized the need to persevere, and also to remain positive. He stuck to his guns, and has emerged as a successful purveyor of blues music, and a survivor on the Chicago blues scene. Of course, he presents his own personal approach, as any blues musician who wants to stand out in the crowd must do. And his passion for playing and singing is what compelled him to keep at it.

He heard his mother’s blues records starting when he was 13. Classic recordings by B.B. King, Albert King and especially Little Milton piqued his interest, even as he was hearing Jimi Hendrix and the soul music that was most popular back then. Working as a sideman in numerous blues groups helped him mature. He played occasional gigs with the likes of Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor and Son Seals, along with lesser-known working groups, but his time with Lovie Lee, the last pianist to perform regularly with Muddy Waters was inspirational to him and helped give him an excellent idea of what it takes to be not just a good blues musician, but a well-rounded person with a pleasant demeanor.

He has also weathered adversity and has had his own ups and downs.