Outstanding and Varied Lineup at Friday’s Gospel Fest

Granville Gospel Fest

Milwaukee’s wealth of soul gospel music arguably isn't often enough exposed outside the church context from which it originates. The Granville Business Improvement District offers an opportunity to hear a generous variety of song emanating from the city’s African American churches without having to make it to a Sunday service.

The first annual Granville BID Gospel Fest falls between the two weekends of the latest edition of the Granville Blues Festival. Female quintet O.W.’s Exalters number among the city’s most longstanding gospel ensembles and one of the more traditional, sometimes venturing into the hard shouting singing that attracts aficionados of other rootsy music. Hard in another way is Kyeric Powell and his vocal sextet, The Promise, whose animated stage presence and sometimes wildly funky accompaniments recall recent genre titans like Tye Tribbett.

Local pastor and impressive baritone singer Rodney Cunningham has the most national recognition among acts on the bill, with releases on big gospel indie label Blackberry Records. Women soloists get their share of Gospel Fest time as well with Evangelist Twana Carrington and psalmists LaJoy Mitchell and Tayana George interspersed throughout the bill. The choral tradition is represented by The Voices of Ascension Fellowship Church (United Methodist), and comic relief is provided between all the praising by way of stand-up sets from Chicagoan Tony K. and Milwaukee’s own D-Rock. Attendees craving more than spiritual nourishment should also welcome the presence of several food trucks, many of which also service this year's Granville Blues Fest.

Gospel Fest takes place 4-10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at 8633 W. Brown Deer Road in the Granville Connection parking lot.