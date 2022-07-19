Thai Bangkok’s Big Flavors at a Small Location

Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz
Thai Bangkok
Thai Bangkok occupies an unassuming spot in the small strip mall in Granville at the corner of West Brown Deer Road and 91st Street. On a recent Friday evening the phone rang off the hook and there was a steady stream of takeout orders being picked up. Always a good sign.
My booth, one of a half dozen, was a vantage spot to observe the busy Thai-Hmong restaurant’s efficiency on a busy night. With a menu that offers 56 entrees, plus appetizers and soup, there is something here for everyone.
I started with Fresh Rolls (two per order), clear rice paper wrappers were rolled and filled with chicken, lettuce, carrots, cilantro and vermicelli noodles. They were served chilled with a rich hoisin dipping sauce. The vegetables were crunchy and bursting with flavor, lettuce in particular. It would be no surprise to learn in-season vegetables are locally sourced. Note: the menu also includes Spring Rolls, which are golden fried.
The entrée list of noodles, seafood, curries and Hmong dishes might be daunting or a sheer delight. If you fall into the latter, you are in the right place. Zaub Txuj Lom is an herb dish combining stir-fried onions, scallions, ginger, basil and green beans, in the restaurant’s special sauce. For protein I added fried tofu. The fragrant ginger and basil added aroma, the onions and scallions were flavorful without being overpowering and the green beans added a crunchy texture. The tofu did its job of absorbing the curry-like sauce. A refreshing Thai iced coffee sealed the deal; it was a warm evening and from past experience at Thai Bangkok I recalled that medium-spicey food is leaning toward hot. The meal ended with an enigmatic fortune cookie, “What great things you could attempt if you knew you could not fail.”
