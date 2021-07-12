Timmerman Airport: A Granville Landmark

× Expand Image via Wikipedia

It’s not every neighborhood that can boast having its own airport. Since 1929, when it was originally known as Curtiss-Wright Field, Milwaukee County’s Timmerman Airport (as it’s been called since 1959) has been a local landmark. Located at 9305 West Appleton Avenue, it once served over 30,000 aircraft operations a year. (By comparison, Mitchell International Airport served 106,551 aircraft operations in pre-pandemic 2020.)

Timmerman Field was purchased by Milwaukee County in 1947 as the county recognized the growing importance of general aviation. Named after Lawrence J. Timmerman, who served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors between 1923 until his death in 1959, the airport is currently is marketed toward discerning private or business travelers. It offers hangar rental and aircraft sales and rental.