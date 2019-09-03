11-Eleven Wellness Promotes Cannabidiol for Healthy Living

× Expand Courtesy Of 11 Eleven

Over the years, Cansas Steidl had seen loved ones suffer from depression, anxiety and physical pain. Back in the ’80s, her grandfather had depression, but it went unrecognized. “He unfortunately ended up taking his own life, but those things just weren't talked about, back then,” she says. “We hope that, by educating people on a more natural lifestyle, we can break that stigma of suicide and mental illness issues and help people reach out for help.”

She’s striving to achieve that through 11-eleven Wellness (127 N. Main St., Hartford, Wis.), the natural health center she formed earlier this year. Cannabidiol (CBD) products and education are the main components of their offerings. “We, as a family, have geared our focus to a more natural way of life when it comes to pain management, anxiety, depression, energy and body care products. Since we have seen friends and family battle depression, I wanted a better life for my children,” Steidl says. She began using CBD to improve sleep. Her son uses it for anxiety, and her husband uses CBD topical balm for pain.

Their “CBD College” is a workshop where one can become educated and make more informed choices regarding wellness. Topics include the history of hemp use in ancient civilizations, market trends and what to look for when using CBD. “Eastern medicine is focused on using natural methods for healing, and CBD is one of them,” she says. “Western medicine is more focused on prescription drugs and surgery, which is a different philosophy.” 11-eleven Wellness offers bimonthly CBD College workshops that consumers may register for on their website, 11-elevenwellness.com.

11-eleven Wellness carries Canviva CBD tinctures and balms, which Steidl says are sourced from U.S.-grown organic hemp. There are several varieties formulated to increase energy, for cognitive support or to improve sleep. There’s also Canviva CBD balm, bath bombs, roll-on pain gel for muscle support and a tincture for pets.

In addition, 11-eleven Wellness carries non-CBD wellness products such as Naples Soap Company sea salt scrub, muscle balm and face cream. Steidl says they plan to add Eastern wellness services like cupping, dry needling, acupuncture and possibly a cannabis nurse on staff.

Steidl expresses concerns about the lack of federal clarity and regulation on federal and state levels. “Contrary to popular belief, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has neither evaluated nor approved CBD products, thus rendering the claims of CBD marketers false,” she explains. “The lack of regulatory scrutiny and transparency is resulting in concerns for those consuming CBD products, including inaccurate or misleading product labels; metals, pesticides, bacteria and solvents from cannabis plants surfacing in products; many commercial products remaining untested; some products containing mood altering additives; and lower CBD concentration than advertised.”

She cites a study published in the Nov. 2, 2017, edition of Penn Medicine News, which states that more than 70% of cannabidiol extracts sold online are either over- or under-labeled, causing potential serious harm to consumers. Steidl wants to change that by creating an informed base of CBD consumers as demand for the products grow. “We are responding thoughtfully to meet consumer demand by focusing on client education first and foremost,” she affirms. “That is our business: helping consumers make educated and informed choices about their wellness.”

Please note that any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be taken as substitutes for medical advice. Consult with a health care professional before starting any treatment.