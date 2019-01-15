Alternatives Dispensed at Elev8 Milwaukee

× Expand facebook.com/Elev8_milwaukee An informational session happening at Elev8 Milwaukee

After Anthony Olivera tore his anterior cruciate ligament while on the job, his doctors suggested pharmaceuticals for pain relief. Olivera was skeptical of prescription pain drugs and began researching alternatives such as cannabidiol (CBD). He found relief after using CBD lotion on his injury, and he realized that others could also benefit from the hemp-derived product. That led him to open Elev8 (pronounced “elevate”) Milwaukee, a CBD dispensary, located at 3242 W. National Ave.

Olivera’s uncle owns Elev8 Eastlake, a marijuana dispensary in the San Diego area (the two businesses are independently owned and operated). Through him, Olivera learned about CBD and established connections with California-based manufacturers of CBD products. Olivera also offers products made by CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin, owned by his friend, Rachel Cartwright.

“I chose this location because I wanted to be right in Milwaukee, not in a suburb, and the VA hospital is here,” Olivera said, gesturing west toward the nearby Milwaukee VA Medical Center. “So many veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” For this reason, he offers a 15% discount to veterans.

In his shop, painted a striking gecko green, with a couch for people to relax, Olivera aims to create a brand while also helping people in the neighborhood affected by poverty. Guests are greeted with the phrase “Did you Elev8 today?” and the staff also speaks Spanish. To make CBD products accessible, Olivera keeps prices low.

“I’m not in this business to make a million bucks,” he emphasized. He pointed toward packages of disposable vape pens priced at $15. “Anywhere else, these same ones are $30.” He cites direct relationships with manufacturers for his ability to keep prices low and noted some CBD businesses are just trying to cash in on the hemp trend by drastically marking up items. He noted his CBD flower prerolls, available in several flavors, run $6 and $7, while many others charge about $10.

Olivera typically doesn’t recommend prerolled CBD flower joints for people seeking wellness properties because he said burning hemp reduces the CBD. He carries prerolls primarily for people who enjoy the sensation of smoking or want a safe alternative to synthetic cannabinoids.

In addition to droplets, lotions, creams, balms, bath salts, vapes and vape oils, Elev8 Milwaukee carries gummies, honey sticks, and CBD-infused cola and fruit seltzer water. Olivera noted that CBD gummies may be available at gas stations and convenience stores, but people should use caution. “We actually investigate our products. I wouldn’t put just any soda or candy in here.”

Olivera and his staff strive to dispel any myths, the most common being that CBD gets people high, or they will test dirty on a drug test. Since opening, on Saturday, Dec. 15, they’ve welcomed guests from the neighborhood, veterans and people from Lake Geneva, Neenah, Mukwonago, New Berlin and even Michigan. The Elev8 Milwaukee staff hears from guests that CBD has helped with their muscle and joint pain, mobility and anxiety.

However, Olivera said he just makes suggestions for products and has even sent guests away if they had reservations or weren’t sure if CBD was right for them. “I tell them to do their own research and talk to their doctors,” he said. He’s also given free product to guests to try.

Olivera recently partnered with Cartwright to offer a free class where she answered questions and discussed CBD products. “Rachel’s one of the most knowledgeable people I know who can educate about CBD,” Olivera said. He plans to offer more classes in the future. He also has a team of volunteers that go to campuses to talk to students about CBD. Elev8 Milwaukee will soon open an 800 square-foot relaxation lounge in February.

For more information, call 414-226-6711 or visit facebook.com/Elev8_milwaukee.

Disclaimer: Any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for medical advice. Consult with a health care professional before starting any treatment.