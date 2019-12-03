Bayview Wellness Opens on Bay View's East End

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images 1165115469 cannabis leaves and buds background

Julie Vance, a doctor of chiropractic medicine, became interested in cannabidiol (CBD) after using it on her 12-year-old Chihuahua to help control his painful arthritis. After regular use, she noticed his mobility improve. “Being a Chihuahua, he can be a little sassy, and CBD helped calm him down,” she laughs.

When her brother, Douglas, an advocate of CBD, wanted to open a shop, Julie knew of the ideal location—an empty retail space adjacent to her chiropractic practice, Chiropractic Health and Wellness. After spending most of this year researching CBD and recruiting and educating staff, the siblings opened Bayview Wellness (2529 E. Oklahoma Ave.) in early October. There, customers can find CBD tinctures, soft gels, gummies, pain sticks, coffee, tea and a small selection of smokable flower.

Vance said they will further expand Bayview Wellness to offer other items that support health, like supplements and essential oils. They plan to host educational classes about CBD and essential oils. Although chiropractors use natural health care approaches, Vance emphasizes that she does not use CBD in her chiropractic practice, because the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association has yet to make decisions about CBD’s role in chiropractic care. But she will address patients’ questions about CBD.

Brian Delaney, a CBD specialist with Bayview Wellness, has attractively arranged the bright, intimate space according to product type. They carry well-known tincture brands like Charlotte’s Web, Sunsoil and Hemplucid, as well as Milwaukee’s own Cream City Wellness, which processes and sells hemp grown by the owners. They also stock Banner Harvest, an Illinois company that sources CBD oil from their own crops, and CBDistillery’s line of economically priced CBD items. Bayview Wellness only stocks brands that can produce third-party lab tests to confirm purity.

Locally produced CBD wellness items include Canna Infuzions roller ball essences, pain salve, tinctures and teas. Bayview Wellness also carries Floyd’s of Leadville pain salves, formulated specifically for athletes, with pain-relieving properties using arnica or camphor. Edibles include CBD chocolate bars, Buddha Teas and Charlotte’s Web’s new line of ginger or lemon-lime-flavored gummies. Bayview Wellness also has soft gels, pet oil, bath salts and gift bags with sample CBD items.

Four Pillars of Cannabidiol Use

There are some CBD products on the market that have been tested and shown to not contain the amount of CBD advertised. When Vance or Delaney hear from people who claim CBD didn’t work for them, their first question is “where did you buy it?”

“Often, they bought it at a gas station,” she says. “Everything in here has been third-party tested. Customers know exactly what they’re getting. We utilize CBD for health and wellness, and not for anything else.”

Vance observes how CBD has been touted to fix almost every ailment under the sun. “If you look at the tiny amount of research that’s out there—and there isn’t much—but if you look at it, there are four pillars indicating the majority of reasons why people use CBD: stress and anxiety, pain control, inflammation and sleep issues. We emphasize those four pillars.”

The current patchwork of state cannabis regulations has hindered medical research on both CBD and medical marijuana, Vance notes. At this time, further cannabis legalization is stalled in Wisconsin, but Vance hopes it advances at the federal level. “Unless it’s federally legal, you will not have research,” she says. “Because each state is doing it piece by piece by piece, there will probably be a tipping point; if 40 states have it legal, the federal government will just legalize it. But until it’s federally legal, it won’t be researched the way it needs to be. At least with CBD, it has a great deal of efficacy in those four pillars, and I think that research is going to be so important.”

