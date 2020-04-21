Canna Bloom Farmacy Offers Shipping and Delivery During Pandemic

Photo courtesy of Canna Bloom Farmacy

After one year in business, Stephanie Lembke of Canna Bloom Farmacy (originally called Vapes, Juices and CBD) at 2770 E. Sumner Street in Hartford, has achieved her aspiration of a seed-to-store model. She acquired a hemp processor and grower’s license, and she crafts her own products such as cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) tinctures and pain cream on site, extracted from plants she has grown or sourced from Wisconsin farmers.

“I believe in the seed-to-oil model,” she says. “I know all the farmers that supply the flower I use to make my products.”

The Canna Bloom Farmacy pain cream contains aloe and essential oils, in addition to the CBD. The handcrafted CBD tinctures are available in various strengths; the CBG tincture is available in 400 milligrams. Although CBG has been overshadowed by its more popular cannabinoid cousin, CBD, Lembke notes that people are seeking it out for relief from more serious symptoms of inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s, as well as pain and nausea.

Lembke says she triple filters the oil during processing, which gives the tincture a cleaner taste. Her products are third party-tested by local labs Hemp Scientific and Verda Sure. She has certificates of analysis (COAs) available for customers to view. She has also partnered with a pharmacist to develop CBD sleep soft gels.

In addition to her own Canna Bloom Farmacy brand, Lembke also carries other brands; Kentucky-based Medterra, which makes a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) free isolate. Avid hemp, out of Florida, offers full spectrum tincture from cannabis grown in Colorado.

In addition, Lembke also carries 17 strains of CBD and CBG smokable flower and prerolls, including rarer strains like cat’s meow, as well as Wisconsin-grown cherry uno, from Delafield, and mountain mango and abacus, grown in Iron Ridge. Other strains include rainbow Madonna and frosted lime. In addition, she carries edibles such as CBD gummies, Rice Krispie treats and caramels. She’s also sells hemp grow bags and is a distributor of Purpl Pro potency measurement testers.

“If I don’t have what a customer wants, I will find it for them,” she says. “I want to make everybody happy, and I’m always looking for new and interesting things.”

Family Helped by CBD

Lembke’s sons and her mother all had health issues that had been helped by CBD. “It’s a great product that helps a lot of people,” she says. Always an entrepreneur, Lembke had a business doing inspections for mortgage companies, but she wanted a change. She heavily researched CBD and networked with other CBD retailers to learn about products. She achieved certification through the CBD Training Academy, an online learning resource based in Woodland Hills, Calif.

“The rest of the world deserves a better chance to live a drug-free life,” she emphasizes, citing the opioid crisis. “This is a better alternative.”

Lembke is also partnering with two veteran friends to open Herbals Plus, a new hemp wellness store on 46th and Greenfield, in Milwaukee, with a goal to serve veterans.

For more information, visit cannabloomfarmacy.com.