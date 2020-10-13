Cannabidiol-Infused Foods at Canna Bloom Café

Canna Bloom Café (238 S. Schuyler St., Neosho) is the latest venture of Stephanie Lembke, who owns Canna Bloom Farmacy, 2770 E. Sumner St., Hartford. Canna Bloom Café will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu with items that can be infused with cannabidiol (CBD) upon request. The grand opening is planned for Oct. 19.

Lembke had been seeking a second location for Canna Bloom Farmacy and was intrigued by a restaurant space that was available in Neosho, Wis. (formerly The Coop Café). Twenty years ago, she had owned Stephanie’s Cabana Café, a coffee shop on Bradly Road, in Brown Deer. “I always wanted to do that again,” she says. “The idea came to me that I could do the best of both worlds—food and CBD.”

Most menu items will be made sans CBD, and customers can request dosages of six, 25 or 100 milligrams of CBD added on. For food infusions, Lembke will use a water-soluble CBD mixture that she developed in partnership with a processing lab. Water-soluble CBD is made with nanotechnology, which breaks down the CBD into micro-sized particles, thus increasing the bioavailability. The CBD is added into liquids like salad dressing and drinks. For solid items such as hamburgers, Lembke says the CBD is sprinkled onto each item. Customers can also buy the bottle of water-soluble CBD and add it themselves.

Bakery and breakfast items include Danishes, turnovers, pancakes, eggs or French toast swirled with either raspberry or apple filling. Some bakery items will come with CBD already infused. “Those will be made with the water-soluble CBD mixed right in and baked at a lower temperature to retain the strength of the CBD,” says Lembke.

Sweet Treats

Most of the sweet treats will be made by Kala Koellen, who has experience as a pastry chef and has also crafted CBD-infused bakery. The lunch menu consists of panini sandwiches, burgers, sandwiches and salads. The cooks include Lembke’s son, Jacob Sutrich, who had resolved his own health issues through CBD; and the founder of Otta Dodge Hemp, who has experience in restaurant management and is a hemp farmer. Lembke says breads like sourdough and rolls will be all made from scratch. There will also be a gluten-free bread option.

In addition, Canna Bloom Café will offer coffee drinks, including nitro coffee and lattes; smoothies; local craft beer; and wine from Wisconsin-based wineries Cedar Creek and Wollersheim. Alcoholic beverages can also be infused with CBD. Some edibles can leave a grassy or earthy aftertaste, but Lembke emphasizes that overall, customers should not be able to taste any difference in the food after the CBD has been added. It may add a very slight taste to alcoholic drinks.

During the pandemic, customers can get carryout items or call ahead for curbside pickup. The same CBD options are available for to-go orders as for dine-in. In the café, tables are spaced six feet apart and social distancing measures are in place.

“We want to offer good food and great customer service,” Lembke concludes. “Customers can get all of their questions about CBD answered.”

For more information, visit cannabloomfarmacy.com or the Canna Bloom Farmacy Facebook page.

