Cannabis Businesses Hope for a MORE Victory in Congress

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

“The MORE Act passing would be gigantic,” says Nick Kovacevich, CEO and co-founder of KushCo Holdings, a multimillion-dollar company that sells ancillary products to the cannabis industry.

Everyone in the budding legal cannabis industry was feverishly awaiting to know the fate of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, which has gone farther through Congress than any other marijuana legalization bill before. The bill, which would remove cannabis entirely from the list of controlled substances and give states control over cannabis legislation, was set to be voted on in the House next week but has been postponed at the last minute until "sometime this fall," probably after the election.

Despite states where marijuana has been legalized posting billions of dollars in additional revenue, such as Colorado earning $1.5 billion from legal weed and Washington earning tax revenue to the tune of $400 million a year, the substance is still partially or fully illegal in most states. Most importantly, it is illegal federally, so even state-legal cannabis suffers from the drawbacks of federal prohibition.

The Burden of Federal Rules

“The discrepancy between federal and state laws created a lot of unique situations that are challenges for cannabis operators,” Kovacevich explains. “For example, banking. Most banks are federally insured through FDIC, so it’s much harder to get banks to take cash from cannabis businesses. As a result, people know that these dispensaries carry a lot of cash, and dispensaries become targets. Also, when [KushCo Holdings] went public, I’ve had to list on tier two and three stock exchanges, but legalization would allow for cannabis companies to list on exchanges like NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange, which would bring significant more capital to the table. These businesses are building a multibillion-dollar industry from the ground up, and that takes money to do.”

The federal government has been the fiercest enemy of what is ultimately one of America’s strongest and fastest-growing industries. When Nick Kovacevich founded KushCo 10 years ago, he meant to be the “picks-and-shovels provider of the green rush,” providing packaging, labeling, paper, supplies, hardware, solvents and more products to cannabis businesses. Today, they do business internationally, have 120 employees and did almost $150 million in sales last year. However, this is success that was attained despite the federal government’s best effort to hinder companies working in the emerging cannabis space.

Federal prohibition has numerous other drawbacks, such as the impossibility to cross state lines with the main product, even to go from one legal state to another legal state, as the state border itself is within federal purview. Another is the mess that is taxation for cannabis. In the current state of affairs, each legal state has its own approach to taxation, with some taxes higher than 30% of the price of the product. “Anybody in the legal industry is fine with paying a large state tax. Look at the tobacco and alcohol industry, which have been able to sustain higher taxes than traditional goods. But we must make sure that we are not overtaxing,” Kovacevich says.

“The really onerous thing is the income tax provision called 280E, that says that companies that touch the plant, cannabis operators, are not allowed to write off anything other than the cost of goods sold,” he adds. “Whether it's rent or marketing or the majority of payrolls for their staff, they're not able to write that off like a normal business would. As a result, they pay exorbitantly high-income tax, and in some instances, companies have paid federal income tax while posting a loss—the business wasn't even profitable but still had to pay income tax due to this provision. So, if you eliminate the very draconian and onerous federal tax, you actually create an opportunity for companies to thrive under higher and longer-term state tax.”

Is the MORE Act the Solution?

The MORE Act was often criticized for not explicitly legalizing marijuana federally, instead opting to stop prohibiting it, allowing each state to legislate on the legality of the substance. That raises alarms, as it would ensure that marijuana would remain illegal in many conservative strongholds. However, Kovacevich believes that this is a path that would allow business to thrive, perhaps better than putting the onus on federal agencies to regulate a federally enforced legal cannabis market.

“The one key thing is removing cannabis from the schedule list, which the MORE Act does,” he says. It also expunges the records of anyone arrested for minor cannabis offenses.

Even when they don’t legally ban products, “federal regulators keep dropping the ball,” Kovacevich says. For instance, last year saw a series of lung injuries associated with vaping, in particular vaping THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis), although it was ultimately found that the culprit was likely vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent popular in THC-containing vaping products in particular. “It took the CDC way too long to identify the source. Had they been able to get the facts together in a timely fashion, the CDC could have really saved the vaping industry, but instead they took half a year to come to the same conclusion that a lot of us in the industry suggested early on. This has lost our company alone several hundred million dollars of market value, and many businesses went under because of the lack of follow-through from the CDC.”

Another example is the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp. Currently, the cannabis plant is legal everywhere in the United States as long as it is low in THC, which could and should have been a boon for the legal cannabis industry. “It did create a surge of investor dollars into the sector, which is a great thing,” says Kovacevich, “but the governing body that was supposed to be able to regulate CBD, the FDA, has sat on their hands for years. There's been no guidance material given to operators in the industry. You can’t just expect an industry to thrive because you legalize the product, you have to provide a regulatory framework that makes sense. But federal regulators fell short and, as a result, the CBD industry was decimated. It has been an absolute disaster for businesses in that space; I hope that we can learn from it and do differently next time around.”

Additionally, he says, “The MORE Act creates a 5% tax that would go back to reinvestment in the community, and it’s a good concept. A 5% tax is a whole lot of money, but the hope is that it'll be used very efficiently to right some of the wrongs of the past and give people that were affected by the War on Drugs an economic opportunity with this new burgeoning industry.”

However, the MORE Act, even if it passes the House, where it has 108 co-sponsors, will probably be blocked by the Senate for partisan reasons. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer addressed that point ahead of the House vote: “Senator McConnell has said he will never bring any marijuana bill to the floor of the Senate. [...] If Democrats retake the majority in the Senate, I am going to do everything I can to put the Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act on the floor.” In an interview, the Senate Minority Leader added, “It’s like night and day, the difference between the two parties on the issue of marijuana. [...] Vote Democrat to legalize it.”

“There is no way in heck that the MORE Act will get through the Republican-controlled Senate,” Kovacevich agrees. “However, it's great timing, because in 50 days here we have an election on November 3, and the control of the Senate is in jeopardy for Republicans right now. If you want cannabis to be legalized, the number one thing that you can do is show up to vote. It’s so important that KushCo changed the paid time off policy to allow everyone in the whole company to have a full day paid off to go vote or volunteer at the polls. We’re encouraging other companies to do the same.”

To read more Cannabis Connection articles, click here.

To read more articles by Jean-Gabriel Fernandez, click here.