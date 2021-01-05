Cannabis-Themed Restaurant Chain Expands to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Cheba Hut Madison

This spring, Milwaukee will welcome its first location of Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed restaurant chain based in Colorado. It will occupy the former Blaze Pizza space, 2907 N. Oakland Ave. The fast-casual restaurant serves toasted sub sandwiches, salads, soup, “munchies” (appetizers) and “cotton mouth cures”— beverages such as soda and iced tea. There will also be a full bar.

Although the restaurant is cannabis-themed, none of the food or beverages contain cannabis. The subs on the menu are named after cannabis strains—the Jamaican Red is a spicy chicken breast sub with green peppers, black olives and jalapeno. Kush, a BLT, comes with house dressing and provolone. The vegetarian Silver Haze, has hummus, banana peppers, spring mix, tomato, pickle, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives and house dressing.

Munchies on the menu range from the healthy hummus platter with veggies and garlic herb bread, to the indulgent Loaded Not’Chos, in which Nacho Cheese Doritos are smothered with melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños, red onion and black olives, with a drizzle of ranch dressing. The menu includes desserts such as Rice Krispies bars and brownies.

Cheba Hut has a presence in several states, including one franchise in Madison. The Milwaukee location is owned by Robert Huhn. Heather Gawlitta is the district manager. According to Cheba Hut’s website, franchise founder Scott Jennings, “decided to showcase the harmony between great tasting food and … well, a very specific counter-culture.”