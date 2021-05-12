Canndigenous to Host Hemp Themed Celebration at Kroghville Oasis

× Expand By Yarygin

Native American owned hemp company Canndigenous will host an “art fair with hemp flair” Saturday, May 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kroghville Oasis bar (N5942 County Road O, Waterloo, Wis.), in Jefferson County. The featured vendor will be Ripley Green, an apothecary specializing in cannabidiol (CBD) products. For the event, Ripley Green will set up a “bud bar” with handmade CBD pre-rolls, made on-site by their budtenders.

Additional vendors will sell locally made art, crafts, handmade soaps, cards and jewelry. All vendors will be challenged to add a hemp item into their inventory. The event will also feature live music by Listening Party, an Americana group from Milwaukee. Jolly Frog food truck will offer Latin American fare for purchase.

Canndigenous was launched by design and marketing entrepreneur Rob Pero, who is a member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Canndigenous’ strains of smokable and preroll flower, tinctures, lip balm and topical cream are available at Ripley Green (226 W. Main St., Cambridge, Wis.), also owned by Pero. Canndigenous is an active member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW).

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.