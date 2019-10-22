CBD American Shaman: West Allis Is Part of a Rapidly Growing Franchise

× Expand American Shaman

Like many people, Jerri and Brad Landry, owners CBD American Shaman (10236 W. National Ave.), hadn’t been familiar with cannabidiol (CBD) until this past year. When a friend told Brad about the Kansas City, Mo.-based CBD American Shaman franchise, opening a location intrigued him, but Jerri wasn’t completely sold on the idea.

“We were misinformed or had misconceptions about CBD, most of which turned out to be incorrect,” Jerri says. When the couple began researching the company, Jerri says she was moved by franchise founder Vince Sanders’ story of developing a product to help his uncle, who was dying from stage-four lung cancer. “That hit home for me, because my mom died at age 39 of breast cancer. Back then, there wasn’t Google and no means to search for alternative medications. I wondered if CBD could have helped her.”

Jerri and Brad started using CBD American Shaman products and noticed how their sleep had improved. They opened their location in West Allis Friday, Aug. 9, and they’re looking to open a second location in a yet-to-be-determined area. In addition to the Landrys’ location, there are CBD American Shaman stores in Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Brookfield, Racine and Kenosha. All are independently owned and operated. CBD American Shaman’s website states that stores are coming soon to Franklin, Wauwatosa, New Berlin and Mequon.

Are CBD franchises becoming a trend? Other franchises in the Milwaukee area include Your CBD Store, headquartered in Florida. There are also regional CBD franchises such as Doc Green Well in Florida and Oklahoma-based CBD Plus, with locations throughout the South.

“One of the other franchise owners here in the Milwaukee area quoted that, ‘We feel that CBD American Shaman is going to be the Walgreens of CBD,’ because we have a safe, comfortable environment with a spa-like feel,” Jerri says. Every store has a similar appearance with stone countertops and a warm, calming ambiance.

CBD American Shaman carries full- and broad-spectrum tinctures (also referred to as oils), topical creams, serums, gummies, hard candies and a bath and body line featuring lotion, face cream, lip balm, massage oil and bath bombs. Their pet line includes tinctures for dogs and cats, as well as treats and chews for dogs. In September, CBD American Shaman’s products earned U.S. Hemp Authority’s certification, a voluntary certification program established in 2018 and funded by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

CBD American Shaman sources hemp from Montana and Kentucky. According to an article earlier this year in the Great Falls Tribune, Montana grew the most hemp in the country last year, about 22,000 acres, as part of a pilot program. The Big Sky state even outpaced Colorado, which grew 21,578 acres last year.

CBD American Shaman’s flagship is VG Cloud tincture, available in 11 flavors. It is made with nanotechnology that breaks down CBD oil into microscopic particles, allowing for better and quicker absorption into the body. There’s also water-soluble tincture available in five flavors. Customers can also sample the tinctures at any CBD American Shaman store throughout the United States. Jerri says their location also offers samples of topical creams and lotions.

They have a “Compassionate Care” program available to customers being treated for chronic illnesses. Once approved, customers can receive a 30% discount. In addition, Jerri says they offer a 10% discount to military members and veterans. Brad had served in U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1993 as a jet engine mechanic.

Despite the booming popularity of CBD, Jerri notes there’s still a small percentage of people actually familiar with it and how it works, so there’s lots of room for growth. “I feel people will become more educated and seek out sources that provide good information, so gas station products and these fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants places will fall by the wayside,” she predicts. “The future for hemp looks bright in Wisconsin.”

For more information, visit cbdwestalliswi.com.