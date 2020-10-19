CBD Bakery Purple Reign Infuses Cakes and Brownies with Long-Lasting Pain Relief

× Expand Courtesy of Purple Reign Bakery

After tearing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), local baker Serenity Ramirez turned to cannabidiol (CBD) cream for pain relief. She was able to avoid surgery, and since then, she’s been on a journey to educate herself and others about CBD. She also tried tinctures but found the taste and texture unpleasant, which led her to edibles. She also discovered that CBD consumed in edible form, while not as fast-acting, is longer-lasting and stays in the bloodstream longer.

“I wanted a way to integrate the benefits of CBD into a fun play on edibles, creating something that still tastes good yet provides all the health and human benefits of CBD,” she says. Bakery was her answer. Through Purple Reign, the CBD bakery she started with her business partner, Martez Cunningham, she offers grab-and-go and custom-made CBD-infused cupcakes, brownies, crispy rice treats, cheesecakes and more.

Courtesy of Purple Reign Bakery Serenity Ramirez (right) and business partner Martez Cunningham

Ramirez grew up baking with her grandmother and had formerly owned Spoons Ice Cream, in West Allis. She crafts baked goods for Purple Reign in a commercial kitchen. Their grab-and-go brownies, cookies and crispy rice treats are currently available at six locations throughout the Milwaukee area: Milwaukee Vapor (7508 W. Oklahoma Ave.) and Milwaukee Vapor East (3470 N. Oakland Ave.); MKE Vape (1017 E. Brady St. and 7213 W Greenfield Ave.); Smokin’ Deals tobacco shop (5656 S. Packard Ave.); and Mary Jane’s CBD dispensary (335 W. Main St., Waukesha). Mary Jane’s also carries Purple Reign’s ice cream sandwiches. For about a year, Purple Reign had a retail location on Brady Street, but they moved from that space and are currently looking for another brick-and-mortar shop.

Popular items include their pink lemonade cupcake, which is a strawberry cake with whipped lemon frosting. Their fudgy brownies move quickly, as does the Oreo cheesecake, a traditional cheesecake with an Oreo cookie crust. In addition, they offer cookies with flavors such as chocolate chip or pink red velvet, as well as fancifully decorated cupcakes and different flavors of cheesecake. To get the CBD into the product, Ramirez says she infuses CBD flower into the butter or coconut oil. The coconut oil allows her to make vegan desserts, and she also makes gluten-free bakery.

Purple Reign’s additional CBD items include a cold and flu kit, which consists of CBD-infused elderberry tea, CBD-infused lip balm and CBD and honey cough drops. Ramirez notes that there’s been an increased demand for the kits during the COVID pandemic. They also have CBD teas, creams, muscle recovery products, protein bars and water-soluble CBD that athletes can mix into their water. They also have traditional flower in different strands. Ramirez says they make some items themselves and partner with suppliers to white-label Purple Reign products.

Purple Reign’s motto is “a healthy high,” where one can experience a body high while feeling good. Ramirez strives to provide hemp education and break stigmas about cannabis. “A lot of people associate cannabis with the stoners you see in movies, but there’s a lot of benefits to this plant—it’s high in protein and fiber, and the plant is versatile,” she says, adding that she hopes Wisconsin pushes toward legalization of medical cannabis.

For more information, visit facebook.com/purplereignwi.

Sheila Julson writes about cannabis and food for the Shepherd Express.

