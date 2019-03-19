CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin Educates and Advocates for Hemp

Rachel Cartwright knows a thing or two about hemp. She worked in medical cannabis markets in northern California and Colorado in 2013, and it was during that time she discovered how useful cannabidiol (CBD)—the non-psychoactive derivative of hemp—could be for pain and helping children with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

Those experiences led to the creation of CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin, Cartwright’s line of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)-free oils, pain butter, lozenges and bath and beauty items made from pharmaceutical-grade CBD isolate sourced from organically grown hemp. The products are available at Landright’s Botanical Healing Center (8652 S. Market Place, Oak Creek), the retail and wellness facility she opened with her fiancé, Mike Landeck, in August 2018.

Cartwright began producing THC-free CBD tincture, her first product, in 2017. “I wanted a product completely free of THC to help pain-management patients like my mom, a below-the-knee amputee,” Cartwright said. Most patients under allopathic pain management risk losing access to prescription narcotics if they test positive for THC, which can make it difficult to transition from pharmaceuticals to natural remedies like CBD.

CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin’s oils are ingested sublingually and contain only two ingredients—CBD and hemp oil. The pain butter is applied topically and also comes in a travel-sized stick form. Cartwright also makes her own vape cartridges from American-made materials. In addition, they have hard candy lozenges, CBD coffee scrub, lip balms and bath soak. CBD tea bags, shampoo and toothpaste are coming soon as well.

Cartwright and Landeck make all CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin products in-house, allowing them to be the producers, manufacturers and distributors of their items. They also distribute to Knuckleheads, Elev8 Milwaukee, Let’s Roll and The Curious Apothecary. The couple employs seven people full-time, all of whom regularly use the products and are trained to educate customers.

‘We’re Looking to Educate People and Help Them’

“A transaction that takes only three minutes at a CBD head shop takes an hour here because we’re looking to educate people and help them, not just sell a product,” Landeck added. Gertie, their canine greeter, is an emotional support animal trained to welcome customers and provide pet therapy.

Landright’s Angel Program is a sliding-scale option to help people afford CBD. “There are many elderly people in this area on fixed incomes and military veterans and people that really need this and can’t afford it, so it’s based on need,” Landeck said. “We don’t want people to be in pain because they can’t afford a $50 bottle of oil.”

Cartwright and Landeck host CBD workshops and do off-site informational seminars for groups of 15 or more. They’ve recently added yoga classes and massage that incorporate CBD. Landeck obtained a license to grow hemp this season, and Cartwright has formed an additional business, Cannabliss Event Services, in which she partners with Married in Milwaukee to offer hemp-themed weddings.

“We’re focusing on CBD because it’s a way to get people to understand how precious and important this plant is,” Cartwright emphasizes. “Hemp can also be used in fiber, textiles and building materials. Hemp oil is full of omega-3s.”

The couple also advocates for cannabis reform in Wisconsin. They partner with NORML’s Southeast Wisconsin chapter to educate and promote advocacy. Events include a NORML fundraising dinner in April that will feature CBD-infused foods.

Cartwright encourages people to contact their state representatives and urge them to support cannabis reform. “I heard people say getting [former Wisconsin GOP Governor] Scott Walker out of office would do it, but it’s not up to just the governor; ultimately, our reps in the state legislature have the power to enact cannabis reform, so make your voices heard.”

Please note that any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be taken as substitutes for medical advice. Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any treatment.

For more information, visit cbdtherapeuticsofwi.com.