Delta 8 THC: Legal High You Can Purchase Right Now

Did you know that even in Wisconsin, anyone can get legal tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which provides a legitimate and legal high? You can even have it delivered to your door by USPS, all without breaking any law.

The main cannabis compound that generates the high that marijuana enthusiasts seek is Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 THC is an isomer of Delta 9 THC. “This means they share the same chemical formula but differ slightly in chemical structure by the location of a single carbon bond,” explains Vincent Gasso, president of Recreational8, a company that sells Delta 8 THC products. “Studies have estimated Delta 8 THC to be approximately two-thirds as potent as Delta 9 THC. Many users have reported Delta 8 to be a more calming or soothing high compared to Delta 9.”

Delta 8 THC was illegal until a couple years ago, when it was made legal through the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill was meant to legalize hemp—the non-psychoactive variant of the cannabis plant—while maintaining a ban on marijuana. Lawmakers chose to legalize any part of the cannabis plant as long as it has a Delta 9 THC concentration of no more than 0.3%. This definition happens to overlook Delta 8 THC, which is naturally occurring in hemp, psychoactive and now entirely federally legal.

While a few states banned Delta 8 THC—such as Utah and Alaska—Wisconsin follows the verbiage used in federal law. Wisconsin statutes define legal hemp as “any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent.” As such, it is legal in Wisconsin and can be purchased at no risk.

Through Recreational 8, Delta 8 products can be purchased online and delivered in 39 states. “After thoroughly researching the complexities surrounding Delta 8, I knew there was huge potential for a legal, psychoactive cannabinoid, which is cheaper and more accessible than Delta 9,” Gasso relates. “However, I discovered that the majority of Delta 8 available on the market did not have a certificate of analysis showing results for full panel testing. [...] Since we’ve started, we have never released anything on the market without first completing full panel testing on our Delta 8 THC distillates.”

The United States has been waking up to the reality of Delta 8 THC, with The New York Times calling it “the fastest growing segment of products derived from hemp.” However, only Delta 9 THC levels are required by law to be tested in order to prove that hemp is not illegal marijuana. Delta 8 remains a THC derivative—you shouldn’t drive or operate machinery while under the influence, and it could lead to you failing a drug test despite the legality of the product.

Given the lack of regulation and testing on Delta 8 products on the market, we are starting to hear warnings from official sources and industry professionals regarding the potential danger of untested Delta 8 THC products. “There is legitimate concern that lobbyists and regulatory agencies may push for a ban given the current lack of full panel testing on most D8 products on the market,” Gasso warns. “This is why choosing a licensed, reputable, and safety-oriented company is imperative to both the consumers safety and the longevity of the industry.”

