Dispensary on Division Brings Cannabidiol Options to East Troy

Beverages and edibles containing cannabidiol (CBD) have been a fast-growing segment of the legal cannabis arena. Jessica Peterburs saw that CBD-infused versions of her LoveBootch Kombucha quickly outsold her standard varieties at some retail outlets, so she took her business to the next level and opened Dispensary on Division (2075 Division St., East Troy) in February. The retail store and kombucha tap room also contains a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection-licensed commercial kitchen for fermenting, processing and packaging.

The kombucha on tap are Peterburs’ original formulas, sans CBD, and just before purchase she asks customers if they wanted it added. “That way, I can measure how much CBD is going into their drink. That’s a grey area with edibles—how much are you really getting in that muffin or in that chocolate bar? I add it right before each individualized serving, so customers know exactly what they’re getting,” she affirms. A 12-ounce serving will typically have 4.1 milligrams of CBD.

Peterburs also uses three other methods for adding CBD to kombucha that’s bottled and sold grab-and-go. She also offers 64-ounce growlers, with an option for a grocery tote that holds four refillable growler bottles, with a discount of $5 off each one. Standard flavors include lime, cucumber and ginger; hibiscus and spearmint; elderberry and blueberry; and lavender and Earl Grey.

Other CBD items for purchase include tinctures manufactured by Wisconsin’s own Partnered Process and WI Hemp Scientific. She also offers CBD flower from Turtle Creek Gardens, also in Wisconsin. Her CBD hard candy and suckers are made in the store’s licensed commercial kitchen. She buys CBD gummies wholesale and repackages them for resale. Pet parents can find Koi CBD pet treats, and Peterburs also carries gift items like shirts, hats and tote bags.

While CBD has been getting most of the limelight lately, cannabigerol (CBG), another non-psychoactive cannabinoid abundant in hemp believed to react with cannabinoid receptors in the brain, has been known to fight inflammation, pain and nausea. Dispensary on Division carries CBG tinctures.

Peterburs uses a wheel chart to match customers’ symptoms with the best hemp remedy. “In East Troy, a lot of people come in with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because they were in the military, so they have trouble sleeping, or they’re anxious,” she explains. “So, we look at that wheel and match a lab value and suggest to customers whether they should use CBG instead of CBD.”

In effort to educate people about CBD and other cannabis derivatives, Peterburs will also verify lab work for products purchased elsewhere. In some brands, she’s says she’s found small amounts of lead, acetone and butane. She also offers guidance on dosing and advises people to start with low doses and gradually increase as needed. She also hopes to have Dispensary on Division serve as a resource for others in the industry and is currently looking for employees to train and mentor.

Regarding furthering cannabis legalization, Peterburs believes Wisconsin is wise to slightly hold off and let other states around us go first to see what to do and avoid so our state can roll out a program effectively. She sees the cannabis industry as a good opportunity to further creativity in business market.

