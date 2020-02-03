Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's WI Cannabis Expo

Shepherd Express is proud to present the first annual WI Cannabis Expo this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Wisconsin Center. Featuring exhibitors, speakers and an estimated over 2,000 attendees, this event is an opportunity to learn more about the innovative and exciting cannabis, CBD and hemp industry.

WI Cannabis Expo logo

This business-to-business and business-to-consumer, one-day expo will feature 100 exhibitors covering all angles of the industry including growers, processors, dispensaries, operators, testers and investors. During the event, guests will have the chance to sample and purchase product, attend presentations from leading experts in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industry, chat with thousands of cannabis enthusiasts and network.

All products sampled and sold at the expo are legal in the state of Wisconsin. Speaker and panel discussions will include topics regarding legalization and the future of cannabis in Wisconsin.

The first 1,000 attendees will receive an attendee gift bag compliments of Tapuat Kombucha! Make sure to stop by their booth (#415) for some tasty Kombucha sampling.

Join us for the Official WI Cannabis Expo After Party at The Cooperage from 5-9 p.m. following the event. The after party is brought to you by Canni Hemp Co. and The Cooperage.

Advance tickets for the WI Cannabis Expo are on sale now.

Further updates will be provided via the ‘WI Cannabis Expo’ Facebook event page and in the Updates section at WICannabisExpo.com.