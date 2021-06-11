Free Webinar Highlights Navigating Regulations in the Hemp Industry

× Expand By Yarygin

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR), along with the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA), will present a free webinar, “Navigating Regulations in the Hemp Industry—A Complimentary Webinar for Small and Minority-Owned Hemp Companies,” Tuesday, June 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. CDT.

A panelist of experts in the hemp industry will discuss where and how to start navigating regulatory compliance; useful resources; and the basics of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) policies pertaining to hemp. Additional topics include appropriate versus inappropriate health claims when labeling products, and how labeling varies from state to state. Also scheduled will be a discussion about future projections for FDA, USDA and DEA compliance.

With growing awareness of the inequities and deep-rooted systemic effects of racism within society and the hemp industry, the MCBA and USHR formed a Minority Empowerment Committee (MEC) to support minority hemp businesses, amplify minority voices within the hemp space and hold the USHR and its members accountable for inclusive practices. The organizations hosted a complimentary webinar this past December focused on empowering farmers of color and minority owned businesses with the necessary tools needed to succeed in the cannabis industry.

You can register for the webinar here.