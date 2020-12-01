Hemp Entrepreneurship Webinar for Small and Minority-Owned Companies

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 1-2 p.m. CST, the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA), along with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR), will host a free webinar, “Cultivating Entrepreneurship in the Hemp Industry: A Complimentary Webinar for Small and Minority-Owned Companies.” The webinar is designed to provide essential information for small and small minority-owned businesses and engage all industry stakeholders.

During the webinar, expert panelists will touch on three main topics: Current State of the Industry, with subtopics of economic supply versus demand; cannabidiol (CBD), seed and fiber markets; and supply chain models of vertical integration, partnership and co-ops. Part Two, covering Overcoming Financial Barriers, will discuss farming support, state and federal funding, seeking investment/capital and grant and nonprofit support. The final block, titled Regulatory Compliance, will highlight United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issues, as well as future options.

“With growing awareness of the inequities and deep-rooted systemic effects of racism within society and the hemp industry in particular, as well as the counsel of the MCBA, the USHR formed a Minority Empowerment Committee (MEC) to support minority hemp businesses, amplify minority voices within the hemp space and hold the USHR and its members accountable for inclusive practices,” states the press release issued by USHR.

This past August, the USHR board of directors unanimously adopted an equity and inclusion framework developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. In doing so, USHR and its affiliates committed to a multi-year, continually adapting program to promote racial equity and inclusion throughout the U.S. hemp industry.

For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.