Hemp Infuses the Sparkling Water in Untitled Art’s Beverages

× Expand Courtesy of Untitled Art

Untitled Art likes to have fun with flavor. The Badger State company is an endeavor of Levi Funk, founder of Funk Factory Geuzeria in Madison—which sources wort, the liquid extracted from the mashing process during brewing, from breweries in Wisconsin and the Midwest—and Isaac Showaki, founder of Octopi Brewing, a Waunakee-based brewer that makes its own beer and offers co-packaging services.

Untitled Art is known for varieties such as Blackberry Fruit Smoothie, a smoothie-style Berliner Weisse; Rocket Popsicle Sour, inspired by the red, white and blue “bomb pop” frozen confection; and a non-alcoholic Chocolate Milk Stout. In an effort to expand the company’s offerings, they started experimenting with hemp and discovered ways they could incorporate cannabidiol (CBD) into their beverages. “We started playing with CBD about two years ago, after the [2018 Federal] Farm Bill was passed,” Showaki says.

It was challenging to figure out how to mix CBD with water to incorporate it into beverages, Showaki explains. “Because CBD is an extract of hemp, you have to go through a special process to get it to blend with water.” He also wanted to be sure the quantity of CBD advertised on their cans was actually present in their final products. They had worked with outside consultants, and they have since hired an in-house chemist to develop an extraction process. “It took about a year of trial and error.”

No Beer, Please

Being a brewery, the Untitled Art team began experimenting with CBD-infused beer. They released CBD Pilsner in spring 2019; however, because there was not much guidance as to what one could make with CBD, they received a “tsk-tsk” letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “They said we couldn’t make alcoholic beverages with CBD,” says Showaki.

According to the trade publication Hemp Industry Daily, “CBD is not a permitted ingredient in alcoholic beverages under current federal guidelines, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).” Showaki notes that federal agencies had planned to make decisions on CBD-infused alcoholic beverages, but due to the pandemic, the issue is now on the back burner. “Until we get clearance, right now it’s illegal to do anything with CBD or hemp and alcohol,” Showaki says.

Untitled Art may resume CBD beer production if and when the FDA gives approval to produce alcoholic beverages with CBD. Until then, they switched gears and crafted a line of CBD sparkling water. The line has four flavors—blackberry, strawberry, grapefruit and lemon lime.

Natural Extracts

Showaki says they use natural extracts to obtain powerful fruit flavors. Each 12-ounce can of Untitled Art’s CBD Sparkling Water has 20 milligrams of hemp oil with naturally occurring CBD. Blackberry has the most kick, with tart berry notes. Grapefruit has a refreshing, tangy zing. While gradually sipping a can, the calming effect of CBD sets in.

Showaki says they use hemp grown in Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. “We try to do everything as local as we can, but we make sure we get it from reputable growers compliant with federal statutes,” he says. “We process everything in-house. We buy the raw materials and we do the processing. We have a chemist and quality control lab team.”

Untitled Art CBD Sparkling Water retails for $15 per six-pack. Showaki says they will soon launch 12-packs, for which they’ll aim for a $20-22 retail shelf price. In comparison, national CBD-infused sparkling water brands like Dram sparkling water, infused with adaptogens and 25mg of CBD per serving, retails for $49 per 12-pack.

Locally, Untitled Art’s CBD Sparkling Water is available at Outpost Natural Foods, Discount Liquor, Ray’s and Otto’s—the same places Untitled Art’s beers are available; call ahead for flavor availability.

For more information, visit drinkuntitled.com.

To read more Cannabis Connection articles, click here.

To read more articles by Sheila Julson, click here.