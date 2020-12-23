If You Benefit from CBD, Ignite is the Place for You

Ignite Dispensary recently opened its first Milwaukee shop at 1550 N. Water Street. Providing a thoughtfully curated selection of hemp, CBD, cigar and vapor products, Ignite’s mission is to offer quality at affordable prices. The staff understands the importance of educating the public on the array of products that have entered the market in recent years. Their shops provide customers with a comfortable and welcoming environment in which to explore a new, growing world of hemp and cannabis-derived products.

Ignite began in Spooner, WI in 2016 and expanded to several Midwest cities before opening in Milwaukee.

“We consider ourselves a hybrid dispensary,” says co-owner Timothy Frey. “We started in vape years ago and when hemp became legal, it was time to rebrand and make a change, but we still wanted to serve our existing clients. We’ve combined the best of multiple product categories at Ignite to offer a curated selection of Hemp flower, CBD, cigars, vape, glass, accessories and other fun herbal things like sage bundles. When it comes to hemp/CBD products, we vet everything before it hits our shelves and only bring in products that meet our high standards for quality. We need to see transparency which means ethical growing practices and sourcing and third-party lab reports. Beyond that, creating a fun vibe and educating our customers is a big focus for us.”

Ignite Dispensary carries hemp and CBD products vetted to meet high-quality standards. All products are independently lab tested for purity and potency. Ignite believes that ethical growing practices matter and works with select Midwest farmers to source the best strains of organically grown smokable hemp flower on the market. Their selection of CBD products includes many options such as supplements, topical and skincare products, edibles, pre-filled cartridges, CBD infused beverages, pet products, many strains of dispensary style smokable hemp flower and beyond.

Hemp derived CBD has exceptional therapeutic benefits that promotes wellness and balance within the body and can benefit people in many ways. CBD helps to regulate mood, manage stress, promote restful sleep, and ease discomfort and inflammation within the body. Ignite’s knowledgeable staff is committed to helping customers select the right products to take the edge off.

Ignite Dispensary also has a full line of hemp derived delta 8, glass and wood pipes including chillums, water pipes, hand pipes, dugouts, grinders, containers, cones, wraps, papers and accessories. Ignite also carries a wide variety of shisha, hookahs, charcoal, and other accessories.

“We started bringing CBD products into Ignite prior to federal legalization through the Wisconsin Hemp pilot program, which we are licensed through” Frey continues. “The demand was there and the positive feedback from our customers, returning with stories about how CBD helps them, was the driving force to make it a focus in our stores. At heart, we are cannabis lovers and believe in the benefits the plant has to offer. The owners of Ignite are involved in every aspect of the hemp/CBD industry from USDA organic certified hemp processing and growing to manufacturing products, distribution and retail. We have a really good understanding of the Hemp/CBD industry as we are vertically integrated and that knowledge is crucial when navigating a somewhat unregulated industry to bring safe, quality products to our Ignite customers.”