Kanna Xclusive Boutique Specializes in Women’s Wellness

Photo credit: Kanna Xclusive Boutique

Lekisha Leonard realizes that women are the primary caretakers for their families and lead the way as health care consumers. As more women embrace holistic health approaches, Leonard knew women needed a space to network and share ideas and concerns. On Saturday, July 20, she held the grand opening for Kanna Xclusive Boutique (7463 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa), her new business that specializes in cannabidiol (CBD) products and also serves as a supportive, comfortable space for women to network and have conversations about health and wellness.

Kanna Xclusive Boutique hosts support groups and events themed around issues for women of all ages. “I wanted to create an environment where we can connect, learn and be resources for each other, not just for information but for entrepreneurial and networking opportunities,” Leonard says. The space serves support groups, book clubs and women-owned business launches. She’s also creating a woman-owned collective marketplace where entrepreneurs can rent shelf space. Vendors so far include Whipped Up Wonderful bath and beauty items, and Whisper Whip, a co-wash (conditioner-only) hair product. Both are non-CBD items.

Cannabidiol for Personal Wellness

In 2015, Leonard was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory condition of the digestive tract. After infusion therapy and over-the-counter pain medication caused side effects, she found relief with CBD. Her mother-in-law had also used hemp oil for health benefits. Seeing a societal shift toward natural wellness, primarily in response to the opioid epidemic, she realized that women in particular could benefit from a relaxing boutique offering CBD items.

Kanna Xclusive Boutique carries Joy Organics and Green Roads CBD tinctures, soft gels, topical pain-relieving cream, beauty and body care products, as well as pet products. “I take pride in making sure the companies I carry monitor their process from seed to store,” Leonard says. “Joy Organics is a woman-owned business and host webinars to keep people informed of what’s happening in the CBD industry.” Leonard hopes to also partner with Wisconsin vendors of hemp products. She offers a 100% money back guarantee on products.

In addition to CBD products, Kanna Xclusive Boutique offers women’s wellness services that incorporate CBD. Vaginal steaming (also known as V-steaming) is where the client sits over steaming water with a mixture of beneficial herbs. The therapy is used to help alleviate menstrual cramps and bloating, menopausal symptoms and endometriosis. Leonard says broad spectrum CBD can be added to the steaming water to promote relaxation and pain relief. Clients can enjoy a relaxing beverage and light bites infused with CBD to promote relaxation. CBD Infusion Tasting Saturdays take place from 1 to 2 p.m. and offer samples of CBD-infused drinks and light edibles. Attendees learn how to infuse drinks and food at home.

Leonard recently began working with the Southeastern Wisconsin chapter of National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) to help further cannabis legalization for medicinal and recreational purposes in Wisconsin. “With regulation, people will see what’s in their products. They’ll be protected as consumers and be able to freely and legally use cannabis to ease conditions from which they’re suffering.” She cites recent recreational legalization in neighboring Illinois as a model, because it includes criminal justice reforms like expunging criminal records for marijuana convictions and reinvesting proceeds from taxes and revenue into communities hard hit by marijuana convictions.

Please note that any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be taken as substitutes for medical advice. Consult with a health care professional before starting any treatment. For more information and to see upcoming events, visit kannaxclusiveboutique.com.