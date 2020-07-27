Keeping Cannabidiol Local at TerraSol CBD

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Mike Sickler and Keefe Olig, owners of TerraSol CBD in Menomonee Falls (N88W15517 Main Street), experienced the benefits of CBD firsthand. When the sale of hemp products became legal in Wisconsin, they saw an opportunity to share their experience with the surrounding community.

“We don’t push products on people,” says Sickler. “We let people come in, explain what their needs are, and we guide them to something that we know has been proven by other customers or ourselves to be a benefit.”

Sickler started using a CBD salve after a knee injury for pain and discomfort before discovering the long list of other benefits of the product.

TerraSol CBD sells salves, oils, edibles, vape cartridges, hemp flower and more. Not only do they sell CBD products for human consumption, but they have dog and cat treats available as well. Most of their products come from right here in Wisconsin and they pride themselves on educating their customers, not just selling products.

