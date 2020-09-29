Kohler Waters Spa Part of Growing Cannabidiol Spa Trend

× Expand Courtesy of Kohler Waters Spa

Spas typically use natural remedies to promote relaxation, reduce stress and improve skin and hair. So, it’s fitting that spas are incorporating cannabidiol (CBD) into their offerings. Nikki Miller, director of Kohler Waters Spa (501 Highland Dr., Kohler) sees this as a long-lasting trend.

“I would be shocked to find a spa today that doesn’t have something associated with CBD on their menus, whether it’s massage, seasonal services or elixir added to café offerings,” she says.

Miller has found that CBD, in addition to its relaxation properties, has immune-boosting benefits and can help reduce inflammation in the body. “Inflammation and stress reduction go hand-in-hand, and one feeds the other,” she explains. “Everybody has cannabinoids in their body, located underneath the tissue in our skin. As we get older, we deplete the cannabinoids. When you add a product to the body that it already makes, it recognizes it, so the body just continues to build off of that product. With CBD, you’re actually adding a natural component back into the body.”

Reduce Stress, Soothe Joints

Kohler Waters Spa has introduced two new CBD treatments for fall. The Enveloping CBD Body Wrap, with a 50-minute session priced at $177, is a CBD-infused body wrap designed to help reduce stress, soothe joints and tight muscles, and protect cellular functions. The wrap includes a lymphatic exfoliation, an application of hydrating CBD oil, facial cleansing and a 16-point acupressure facial massage.

The Vibrational Sound Treatment ($177 for a 50-minute session) uses vibration and sound therapy along with the use of traditional Himalayan singing bowls. CBD oil is incorporated into the therapy. “It’s a nice alternative for quests who aren’t quite ready to experience full touch (due to COVID-19),” Miller adds.

Both services were introduced September 1 and will be available through November 30. If they become popular, they will earn a permanent spot on the menu. In addition, Kohler Waters Spa regularly offers a 50-minute and an 80-minute Stressless CBD Massage ($177 and $228), as well as a 50-minute Holistic facial with CBD ($179).

Kohler Waters Spa uses Care Garden CBD for their body wraps, massages and facials. Miller says they chose the Colorado-based company because of product purity that delivers a high percentage of concentration to the guest. Miller says she and others at the spa spent more than a year researching products and ingredients.

“It’s a hard market to navigate through because as this industry become popular, everybody comes out with a product,” Miller affirms.

Kohler Waters Spa also uses Naturopathica’s CBD herbal supplements and tincture in smoothies, water and in food sources. Miller says both are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free.

Like many natural products, Miller says repetition and developing a ritual of using CBD every day will help enhance overall wellness and stay healthy and well longer as one ages. “It won’t cure anything, but if it can aid in any kind of relief, even for a small period of time, or gives us a little more flexibility, it’s worth adding it to your regimen.”

Miller adds that Kohler Waters Spa is taking many measures to keep guests safe during COVID-19. Precautions include installing a Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) unit that purifies air by eliminating airborne particulates. Therapists wear face shields or protective eyewear, along with masks. Extensive sanitation measures are in place and guests are required to wear masks while receiving most services.

For more information, visit Kohler Waters Spa.

