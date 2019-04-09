Margle Media Launches NOVA Cannabidiol

The team at Margle Media, a digital marketing firm that started two years ago, began to notice that they were doing a lot of marketing for cannabidiol (CBD) lines. This intrigued Margle Media president and co-owner Nicholas Kirchner, and he began researching CBD and its health benefits. Realizing that the time was right to enter the booming hemp market, he and his crew launched NOVA, a line of CBD products, in early February. NOVA is a separate entity of Margle Media and is operated out of its office at the Blatz Building, 270 E. Highland Ave., Suite 300.

“We realized that, through this engine of Margle Media, we can pump products through, take ad dollars, get a positive return on them and sell products. So, why not create our own brand and start our own products line and pump it through our marketing machine of Margle Media?” said director of operations Nic DeMore. “It’s a growing industry and a great time to get involved.”

Kirchner emphasized that they went the extra mile to find a CBD product that’s third-party tested, free from heavy metals, full-spectrum and free from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They partnered with Colorado-based Folium Biosciences, a wholesaler of 0% THC hemp oil. NOVA currently has three CBD products: oil in 500 or 1,000 milligrams (in natural, tranquil mint and orange bliss flavors), 750-milligram capsules and 500-milligram topical ointment. Gummies, dog treats and, perhaps, vapes, will be added soon.

“What people are looking for in the CBD space right now is quality control,” Kirchner said. “It’s the wild, wild west out there, so we offer a product that’s third-party lab tested with no heavy metals that’s also full-spectrum with zero THC.”

DeMore said they realize that NOVA is competing with a lot of CBD brands, so in addition to offering a third-party lab-tested product, they also focus on education and maintaining good relations with their customers. “If people have questions and want to get them answered, we’re positioning ourselves as a go-to source for people,” he said. “If they have questions, they can come to us and get in touch with our team very easily.”

Like some other CBD-based businesses, Kirchner experienced a learning curve regarding challenges with certain insurance and merchant processing regulations, as well as with website development. Certain e-commerce platforms don’t support the sales of CBD oil.

Despite some obstacles, he’s rewarded by feedback he hears from people who have already tried NOVA and have seen good results.

NOVA is sold online, and DeMore said they’re pursuing retailers to have their product on store shelves within six-to-nine months. They’re also planning an affiliate, education-based event for May or June featuring a speaker and informational packets to help promote hemp education and equip people to become their own CBD experts. He invites anyone interested in becoming an affiliate, local retailers interested in selling CBD products and individuals who might consider themselves a social media influencer to reach out to NOVA and attend their upcoming event.