Positive Energy, Social Ambiance at Bay View Clubhouse

Bay View Clubhouse, a cannabidiol (CBD) shop and lounge, is the brainchild of Melissa Freytes, who had a vision to open a business that was more than just a CBD store. Freytes had sustained nerve damage from an injury that occurred five years ago, and during most of that time she had been prescribed strong medications that made her feel high and unable to function—and she still felt pain. She used CBD to help ease painful inflammation, and she knew CBD could possibly help others struggling with physical and mental health issues.

Freytes shared her business idea with long-time family friend Chela Maldonado, who heard about CBD, became curious and wanted in. Freytes and Maldonado opened Bay View Clubhouse Feb. 2 at 2481 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in a storefront in the Avalon Theater building. Freytes, a Bay View resident, liked the building and wanted to keep her new business close to home. Her parents also own property in the area.

“Because this is a safe haven, I wanted to give it a home-like feel,” Freytes says of the relaxing space that embodies organic, feng shui harmony, decorated with soft hues, a couch, a natural wood coffee table, plants and two large screen TVs. There’s a table for Sunday game nights and snack dispensers on the walls.

“It’s a safe space where people can come in and talk to other people,” Maldonado adds. “We want them to learn about our CBD products, but we also want to serve as a resource for people struggling with mental health issues and have information available for them.”

Bay View Clubhouse carries CBD tinctures and muscle gels from Milwaukee-based Allay; Dousman-based Green Crown Extracts’ full spectrum CBD oil; Green Roads’ CBD-infused tea and coffee; CBD for Life cosmetics and pain relief products, including pain spray, lip balm, eye cream and shampoo; and Suzie’s Pet Treats, formulated to relieve arthritis and anxiety. They also have flavored pre-rolls, syrup, gummies and snacks.

Maldonado said they plan to add more items, particularly locally sourced and rare products not found at other CBD retail outlets. They are in the process of compiling a lab book, so customers can review the content and sources of their products.

Although there’s been minimal research done in the United States to prove the human health benefits of CBD, Freytes and Maldonado concur that word-of-mouth has been the most powerful tool in promoting CBD as an alternative to addictive prescription painkillers, with no side effects. With Wisconsin’s hemp industry taking hold, along with Congress legalizing hemp through passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, they’re optimistic about hemp’s future but also warn that many people are already jumping on the bandwagon. Several times per week, someone who has started a CBD company and wants Bay View Clubhouse to carry their product approaches them in person or via social media. Maldonado said they turn many of them down due to lack of transparency, and she advises consumers to also use caution and avoid cutting corners by purchasing cheaper grab-and-go CBD products.

“Some people come in here and ask, ‘what should I get?’ But we ask, ‘why are you coming in here? Do you just want to try CBD, or do you have a condition you need help with?’” she says, “Always research your product. If you want quality, you have to pay for quality. Fast food is cheap and convenient, but it’s cheap for a reason. You want to make sure you’re not getting the McDonald’s version of a CBD product.”

For more information, visit bayviewcbd.com or instagram.com/bvccbd.