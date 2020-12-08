Something for Everybody at Kind Oasis

× Expand Courtesy of KindOasis.com

When Erik Willms and Salem Kashou were visualizing Kind Oasis, the destination style retail event space they opened June 4 in the former Kashou Carpets building (2169 N. Farwell Ave.), they wanted to offer more than just a cannabidiol (CBD) store.

“We want to change the script on what traditional retail is, rather than having you just go into a store, buy something and walk out,” Kashou says. “We’re trying to come up with a modern approach for retail that includes an experience.”

The building, with 2,000 feet of retail space, has a full basement that Kashou and Willms might use for production development. There’s additional space for events, seminars, brand launches and fitness classes, and Kashou says they’re working on acquiring a tavern license. They’ve completed a new commercial kitchen for product development and testing. They will eventually add a food program. A partnership with Collective Slow yoga will provide virtual yoga classes.

Willms adds that they had planned to open in March or April, but the pandemic thwarted those plans. “A lot of things we want to do (regarding events) have been hindered with COVID. Retail is where we’re focusing on, but it will be more than just retail,” he says.

Tinctures, Gummies and Balms

CBD products include their own line of Kind Oasis tinctures, gummies and balms. They also sell other CBD lines such as Medterra, Plant People, Lazarus Naturals, and local labels such as Will Allen’s Beyond Organic CBD; Glee CBD, out of Brown Deer; and Good Vibes Oil, based in Waukesha.

Kashou says they filled their large retail space with other like-minded products that fit into their wellness theme—pantry items including hemp seed oil or apple cider vinegar; jewelry from local craft makers; potted plants; fashion accessories; pet goods; seasonal items; and a holiday gift pop-up available through Dec. 23.

As the pandemic drags on, Willms observes that people are looking for anything they can do, particularly when it comes to natural alternatives, to find relief from daily stress. “People are happy we can offer that. People come in but also have questions because they haven’t tried CBD, and we pride ourselves on educating before selling.”

Willms was born and raised in the Milwaukee area and moved to Bozeman, Mont., in August 2009. He started working in that state’s cannabis industry. Montana’s rocky medical marijuana history began when state voters adopted Montana’s first medical marijuana law in 2004 through a voter initiative. The state legislature wrangled over legalization for more than a decade. In November 2016, Montana established a basic regulatory structure for businesses that serve patients.

The Whole Plant

“There were lots of ups and downs,” Willms says. “I’ve always been a big believer in the whole cannabis plant, and the benefits of CBD. I hope we can help push the market here (in Wisconsin) toward cannabis. That was my commitment to come back. Wisconsin is one of the few states that doesn’t have any form of legality yet. Having such strong ties here, now is the right time for me to establish a relationship with the community and use my knowledge and experience to prevent some of the challenges that have happened in other states, such as regulations or laws that actually hurt the business or the patient—and ultimately hurt the state.”

Kashou had previously worked in his family’s food business, Kangaroo brands, makers of pita chips and flat breads. He exited the business in 2018. He volunteered helping Growing Power’s Will Allen while he was launching his hemp program. “I was in his greenhouses, helping him plant his hemp seeds,” Kashou says. He adds that there’s a natural pairing with food and cannabis through edibles. “I thought my experience with food development would pair perfectly.”

Willms doesn’t think much will change in Wisconsin regarding full legalization of cannabis, unless something changes at the federal level. Kashou agrees and believes that excitement about the benefits of the cannabis plant, both from a consumer level and from farmers that are entering the industry, will ultimately triumph.

For more information, visit KindOasis.com.