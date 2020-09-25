The Fire Station Provides Recreational Marijuana Just North of Wisconsin

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Fire Station Cannabis Co.

“Michigan is a great place to visit! While you’re in the state, legal cannabis is something you can try,” says Logan Stauber, owner and CEO of The Fire Station Cannabis Co., the first recreational provisioning center to open in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Locally owned and operated, the Fire Station is the go-to retail store for Upper Peninsula residents and tourists who are in search of the widest selection of cannabis products and accessories. Whether you're looking for flower, concentrates or edibles, there's something for everyone and more than 50 brands to choose from.

The business caters to marijuana beginners and veterans alike by labeling the THC and CBD contents of the products. “It allows beginners to accurately measure their dosing without getting too high,” says Stauber. “We pride ourselves on the fact that our budtenders are a source of education.” To people who find cannabis daunting, he says just one thing: “Come on in!”

The Fire Station has been serving the community for one year now and is celebrating its first anniversary of business on October 14. Since opening in Negaunee Township, the business has grown to 78 total employees and recently opened their Downtown Marquette location with more to come in the future.

The Fire Station is located just 120 miles north of the Wisconsin border and welcomes all persons 21 years of age and older. Valid ID is required. For more information, please visit 906fire.com.