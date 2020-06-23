Lately, cannabidiol (CBD), one of more than 100 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants, has gotten most of the attention for its wellness properties, appearing in everything from tinctures and capsules to candy, coffee and bath bombs.

However, CBD’s non-psychoactive cannabinoid siblings are emerging from the sidelines. CBD products labeled “full spectrum,” or “broad spectrum” include other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes found in the cannabis plant (except for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, found only in trace legal amounts in full spectrum products). So, what are some of those other cannabinoids, often referred to by an alphabet soup of initialisms? Let’s look at a few:

Cannabigerol (CBG): CBG, a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, was first discovered by researchers in the 1960s. Both THC and CBD start out as CBG. According to HEMP magazine, “It’s an interesting process. Basically, cannabis plants produce cannabigerol acid (CBGA). Specific enzymes in the plant then breaks down the CBGA into the acidic form of THC and CBD (known as THCA/CBDA). Next, THC and CBD form as the acid burns off via decarboxylation.”

CBG works by interacting with the body’s natural endocannabinoid system (ECS). Two types of ECS receptors, CB1 and CB2, regulate neurohormones, which affect metabolism, mood and appetite. Scientific jargon aside, CBG has been known to fight inflammation, pain and nausea.

Ostaveeya Tye, owner of TruCannaBliss (8311 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee), carries CBG products, in addition to full spectrum CBD items. “CBG is considered the ‘stem-cell’ cannabinoid because it is found in abundance when the plant is small,” she affirms. “As the plant grows, the CBG is converted to CBD, THC and cannabichromene (CBC). CBG has become increasingly popular over the last couple of years, and studies have found many potential benefits.”

Cannabichromene (CBC): According to Leafy.com, CBC is considered one of the “big six” cannabinoids prominent in emerging medical research. “CBC has the same origins as both THC and CBD do in that they all stem from CBGA,” states the Dec. 6, 2017 report.

While CBC binds poorly to CB1 cannabinoid receptors in the brain, it does bind with other receptors in the body linked to pain perception, as indicated by a study published in the 2011 British Journal of Pharmacology. Ongoing research is studying the effects of CBC for cancer, pain and inflammation, acne and depression.

Cannabinol (CBN): CBN is produced when THC is exposed to heat or natural elements like oxygen. Like CBC, CBN does not bind well to CB1 and CB2 receptors. Scientists classify CBN as non-psychoactive, but it’s known to have mild sedative effects with a fraction of the potency of THC. Because of this, scientists are studying how it may improve sleep. Cannabis typically contains a low amount of the CBN cannabinoid, but it increases as dried cannabis ages over time.

Tye sums up that cannabis typically contains significantly lower amounts of CBG and CBC than CBD, which makes these cannabinoids more difficult and expensive to attain. “Also, studies have shown cannabinoids have a greater effect when taken together, so most consumers should start by taking full spectrum products that contain multiple cannabinoids before moving to more costly CBG or CBC specific products,” Tye advises.

This list just scratches the surface of cannabinoids, and scientific research into the wellness properties of the genus cannabis is ongoing.

Any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for medical advice. Consult with a health care professional before starting any treatment.