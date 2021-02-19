Tony Evers Includes Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in His Budget, Republicans Cry Foul As Usual

× Expand Photo Credit: Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (Flickr CC)

Governor Tony Evers recently revealed his biennial budget proposal, promising a large spending and revenue increase to bounce back from the COVID economic slump and address social issues such as an expansion of Medicaid and the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana.

“The Governor believes it is time to join other states, including two of our neighbors, who have legalized recreational marijuana. The Governor's budget proposes legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational use if it is sold by a marijuana retailer holding a permit issued by the Department of Revenue,” the budget proposal states. To accommodate medical marijuana needs, Wisconsinites who are prescribed cannabis by their doctor would be able to purchase it without paying the excise and sales taxes. Everyone else would still be allowed to purchase and possess up to two ounces of cannabis for personal use.

With a 15% excise tax on wholesale transactions, plus a 10% excise tax on retail sales, “legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin is expected to generate $165.8 million in new tax revenue annually starting in fiscal year 2022-23.” It is part of the governor’s plan to increase tax revenue by $1.6 billion to fund new ventures, especially to combat the economic consequences of COVID and to invest in sustainable resources for the state.

Following the tracks of social justice trailblazers like down south in Illinois, Gov. Evers promises to direct 60% of the resulting excise tax collections—an estimated $79.3 million in 2022-2023—towards a specially created Community Reinvestment Fund. The fund will support programs to improve social equity and support underserved communities, in particular communities of color, by investing in local businesses, school sparity aid and grants to promote diversity and equity.

The remaining 40% of cannabis excise tax revenue, which will contribute to the general fund, are expected to be on par with all revenue from the alcohol industry.

As expected, the Republican-controlled Legislature has immediately moved to condemn Evers’ plan. The very same day it was unveiled, Republican legislature leaders called the proposal “divisive.” Republican Assembly leader Robin Vos called it “putting poison pills in the budget.” Vos accused Evers of putting elements in the budget “that he clearly knows have zero chance of ever passing a Republican legislature, like [...] the legalization of marijuana. [...] He is not serious about governing, he is serious about politics.”

The Republican lawmakers might want to start asking themselves what “governing” means in this case: Clearly, to Robin Vos and his ilk, it does not mean doing what is right for their constituents, and they don’t seem to believe that taking initiatives to lead towards progress and a better future counts as “governing,” either. The absolute refusal to even consider the legalization of marijuana with no argument other than blind dogma is certainly concerning. Facts are all in favor of cannabis reform, but Republican lawmakers choose to deny reality and hold onto doctrine. They choose to blame Gov. Evers for attempting to do what is right, because it forces them to show their hand by voting against it.

The vast majority of Wisconsin residents are in favor of the legalization of marijuana—when the question was put on the ballot for an advisory referendum, a supermajority of voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana, and more than 80% supported medical. That support is nearly universal regardless of class, race, age or political affiliations. Robin Vos clearly announced that the governor’s legal marijuana plan is “dead in the water” because a Republican legislature will never budge on that point. Republican voters who voted “yes” to legal weed might want to remember where their elected representatives stand on this vital issue.