Verdant Provides Boutique Experience for Cannabidiol Products

As the availability of cannabidiol (CBD) products throughout Milwaukee keeps growing, each establishment brings their own exclusive ambiance to the mix. Verdant (2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), a CBD boutique located in the Joyce Skylight Court in Bay View, carries tinctures, capsules, vape oil, CBD-based topical pain remedies, all-natural skin care, sleep aids, women’s wellness products and pet products.

James Valona and Tony Davenport opened Verdant on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, on Small Business Saturday. Products are elegantly displayed on glass shelves and on an illuminated counter similar to an upscale department store. “Our goal was to create a space that feels truly professional and welcoming to anyone and everyone who enters and would also serve as a background to the development of long-term relationships with our customers,” says Davenport. “We truly believe in the benefits of CBD, and we feel we would be doing our products and clients a disservice by creating an atmosphere that may be perceived as intimidating and stony.”

Valona and Davenport have extensive backgrounds in the health care industry. They had heard from clients about how CBD had helped relieve everything from opioid addiction to arthritis. Seeing first-hand the benefits associated with CBD, the idea for Verdant was born, and they set their sights on creating a business dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products to the public. As Bay View residents, Valona and Davenport also wanted to be a part of its diverse, thriving business district. When an ideal spot opened, they grabbed it. They are also looking to expand and open locations in Madison and Green Bay.

Verdant Hemp-Derived Full Spectrum CBD Oil is actually manufactured for them in Kentucky, a state some people might not associate with hemp. “Most people do not realize that Kentucky is a leader in hemp-derived CBD research,” Valona noted. “In our opinion, the quality of product we are able to produce in Kentucky is unmatched at this point.”

Kentucky was one of the first states to embrace hemp’s comeback after the signing of the Agricultural Act of 2014, which included an amendment permitting farmers to grow industrial hemp as a pilot program in conjunction with state agriculture departments and universities. Section 7606 of that bill authorized agriculture departments in states that have legalized hemp, such as Kentucky, to also develop pilot programs for industrial hemp research. Like Wisconsin, Kentucky was once a top hemp producing state prior to the midcentury.

Valona and Davenport emphasize they are extremely selective when choosing products for the store. “They must meet the absolute highest standards for quality, while being fully compliant with state and federal regulations,” Davenport says. “As an example, Verdant Private Label CBD products are produced in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-registered and inspected, food-grade, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-compliant facility, and they are tested by third parties for safety and quality.” Verdant’s products are also organic, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free and full spectrum (meaning the oil contains all cannabinoids in the hemp plant such as vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes and fiber).

Verdant’s Hemp-Derived Full Spectrum CBD Oils are their most popular products, but demand for topical pain remedies and pet products do not fall far behind. “The number of people requesting pet products is actually growing every day,” Valona says.

For more information, visit verdantmindandbody.com; Instagram @VerdantCBD; and Facebook Verdant CBD.

