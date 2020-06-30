What the Heck Are Terpenes, and Why Do They Matter?

Anyone who has experienced a cannabidiol (CBD) dispensary has likely heard the word “terpenes” while discussing products like tinctures or smokable items. But what are terpenes, and are they really that important? The simple answer is a resounding yes; cannabis terpenes are the natural compounds found in the flowers of the cannabis plant that gives each strain a distinctive aroma and color.

According to leafy.com, “Terpenes may also play a key role in differentiating the effects of various cannabis strains, but more studies are needed to understand how and to what extent.”

Shelby Ellison, a UW-Madison Department of Horticulture assistant faculty associate, is part of a multidisciplinary team of scientists and extension agents working on hemp research and education at UW-Madison. She further breaks down the definition of terpenes. “Terpenes are part of a biosynthetic pathway that occurs in almost all plants. They’re a volatile molecule that produces scents and essential oils,” she explains. “They are very fragrant. Different terpenes have different scents. Along with the cannabinoids, which are in the cannabis such as CBD, the plants also have terpenes and other components that someone might want to purchase a product based on.”

Cannabis cultivars commonly grown in Wisconsin and beyond have different terpene profiles. Several common terpenes found in the cannabis plant include:

Caryophyllene: The spicy, woodsy scent of this terpene is believed to help calm anxiety and contain anti-inflammatory properties. Caryophyllene is found in such strains as the sativa dominant super silver haze; and the Indica-leaning strains skywalker and rock star.

Humulene: This terpene is also found in hops, basil and cloves. It’s believed to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Humulene can be found the hybrid strain liberty haze; the Indica-dominant hybrid girl scout cookies (now commonly referred to as GSC); and the sativa sour diesel strain.

Limonene: This terpene has a tarty, citrus aroma believed to elevate moods and relieve stress. It’s found in the sativa strain sour diesel; Indica strain super lemon; and hybrid strains OG kush and trainwreck.

Linalool: With a floral aroma similar to lavender, this terpene is found in the Indica strains of lavender and Ingrid; the sativa strain amnesia gaze; and the hybrid strain headband. It is believed to promote relaxation.

Ellison notes that terpene names are often a nod to the plants they are derived from, such as humulene, found in hops, or limonene, found in citrus fruits. As for the touted wellness properties of terpenes, there are a lot more studies underway now that industrial hemp has been removed from the Controlled Substances Act.

“There is a common belief that there is an entourage effect, so in addition to the CBD cannabinoid, which you can isolate from the plant, you can also isolate some of the other cannabinoids and flavonoids and terpenes. But it’s really all those things working together that give the overall effect you have when you ingest the products,” she explains. “It’s common for people to use essential oils when they want to relax, and there are a lot of calming or energizing effects, depending on the terpene that you’re smelling when you’re taking the product in. People have associations with smells, and it’s the smell helping them have a secondary effect from the CBD on the cannabinoid system.”

Ellison is growing many CBD varieties this summer as part of ongoing research. She, along with her team, use a process called gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) analysis to quantify the terpenes that come from the cannabis flower. “We’ll start doing work on that and get a better idea of profiles of all the cultivars. We’re interest in better quantifying those terpenes in the different varieties,” she says.

