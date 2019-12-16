Wisconsin Welcomes Inaugural Cannabis Exposition on Feb. 8, 2020

Milwaukee is about to get greener this winter with the debut of the WI Cannabis Expo presented by the Shepherd Express on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Wisconsin Center. Featuring exhibitors, speakers and an estimated 2,000+ attendees, this event is an opportunity to learn more about the innovative and exciting cannabis, CBD and hemp industry.

This business-to-business and business-to-consumer, one-day expo will feature over 100 exhibitors covering all angles of the industry including growers, processors, dispensaries, operators, testers and investors. During the event, guests will have the chance to sample and purchase product, attend presentations from leading experts in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industry, chat with thousands of cannabis enthusiasts and network.

Tickets for the WI Cannabis Expo are on sale now. The Shepherd Express is currently accepting vendor and sponsor applications. Email our event coordinator at carrie@shepex.com if you are interested.

Further updates will be provided via the Facebook event page and the 'Updates' section of the dedicated website here.

About Shepherd Express

Shepherd Express is Wisconsin’s largest alternative weekly newspaper established in 1982. The paper aims to highlight the city’s arts, entertainment, news and food scenes. Other events produced by the Shepherd Express includes Best of Milwaukee Party, Old Fashioned Fest, Stein & Dine, Burger Week, LGBTQ Progress Awards, Street Eats, Woman Up! and more.