Make Your Voice Heard on Marijuana Legalization in Wisconsin

On November 6, 2018, the voters of Wisconsin spoke and overwhelmingly supported the legalization of marijuana. The referendums were on the ballot in 16 counties throughout the state. Both rural and urban, both red and blue, and the referendums were big winners in every place the voters had a chance to express their opinions. For medical marijuana the voters came in at about 80% in favor and in Racine County, for example, the home county of Republican Speaker Robin Vos, voters wanted to legalize medical marijuana by 85% to 15% against. The vote for legalized adult use of marijuana came in at almost 60%. Few public policies ever have the backing of majorities in such strong percentages. Please consider signing the below petition:

Go to Change.org petition: "Fully Legalize Cannabis in Wisconsin"