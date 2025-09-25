Andrea Hall’s Whimsical Photography

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Andrea Hall Andrea Hall

As a professional photographer, Andrea Hall believes in celebrating life by curating experiences, not collecting things. She opened her Whimsical Roots Photography business in September 2013 with an official LLC launch in May 2017. Today, she’s doing big things out of her Hartford studio for her Greater Milwaukee Area clientele.

How did you get started in this business? Please provide any relevant education, training, and background needed to tell your story.

I picked up a digital camera in 2012 while studying abroad in Paris, France, and have never put it back down. I’ve been studying the art and mechanics of photography ever since. After photographing nearly 250 weddings and many more portrait sessions, I know that the application of doing is the most valid form of education.

Photography has taken me worldwide, including a 2.5-month photographic journey throughout Asia in 2020. It was a full immersion of all five senses and evoked new perspectives and a wild sense of creativity that impacts how I shoot today. Every photography project I take on is an opportunity to develop and learn in new ways. I’m grateful for the chance to connect with others to showcase the honest essence of their relationships.

Where is your business located? How can people get there/shop/book your services?

My business is based out of our flower farm and homestead in Hartford, but I service the greater Milwaukee area and beyond. If you are interested in exploring photography services, venture to my website, peruse the galleries, and fill out my contact form. I’d be happy to photograph whatever chapter of life you are celebrating!

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Where do you pull inspiration for your products and services?

My inspiration springs from human connection and the harmony of beautiful surroundings. My photography work is influenced by world travel, curiosity, and the real moments that unfold in front of me.

After a traumatic stillbirth experience four years ago, my photography work transformed dramatically to focus more on the real and less on the artificial staging of moments. My daughter Eden’s short life inspires everything I do today, behind the camera and on our flower farm.

How do you compete with more prominent brand names around the community?

I don’t. I believe there’s plenty of room in the market for anyone passionate about photography and serving others. I focus on connecting with the right clients with shared values and vision and let the magic happen from there.

In terms of building a business, I think it’s essential to form genuine relationships with others in the industry to foster an overall positive environment. I enjoy immersing myself in the Milwaukee events space and collaborating with other industry professionals who seek to make the ecosystem an inspiring place to thrive.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Andrea Hall Andrea Hall

How do you and your business interact with your community? Do you have philanthropic efforts?

I have always been a proponent of community involvement and offering my photography services free of charge for causes that I believe in. I’ve collaborated with many associations over the last 12 years, including the Lions Club, Rotary International, Destination Dino Liam, Advocates of Milwaukee, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce. I’ve participated in events ranging from childhood cancer awareness and charity, Mother’s Day photoshoots for domestic abuse victims, end-of-life photoshoots for family pets, beer walks, parades and car shows. Whimsical Roots Photography has also successfully organized its warm clothing and non-perishable food drive. Recently, I was the contributing photographer for the local magazine Northern Kettle Neighbors, venturing to different locations to meet feature story subjects and curate cover images for each monthly publication. Community involvement is a great way to form genuine connections and give back to causes greater than myself.

Where do you see your business in the next 5-10 years?

In the next 5-10 years, I see Whimsical Roots Photography growing more into the Milwaukee events and wedding space. I would like to continue expanding our flower farm operation and inviting more families, children, and high school seniors to our homestead for sessions. Soon, we will be renovating our old farmhouse and building out a photography studio. We would love for our farm to be a destination for flower-centered workshops, photography sessions and community events.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

My husband, Chris. He’s been a strong supporter of me and my passion for photography. He introduced an entirely different skillset to my business, which has helped it grow in ways I could not have done on my own. He helps bring my wildest ideas to life and keeps me focused on the next best step. He’s a brilliant problem solver who advocates carving out your desired life.

I’d also love to shout out my clientele—the families who have trusted me to translate their most important life moments into treasured photos, again and again.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and in the current economic situation?

Honestly, a concern I have is safety. I venture to a lot of places by myself with expensive camera gear in hand and I have concern about being subjected to theft or assault. It hasn’t ever happened before but it’s definitely on my mind … especially as the economy worsens.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Do you have a favorite product or service that you offer?

I love the services I offer for different reasons, but engagement sessions hold a special place in my heart! They’re a fantastic opportunity to launch into the wedding era festivities by choosing meaningful locations and a stylish wardrobe that highlight the couple's connection in a more relaxed setting without the commotion of a wedding day!

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

I just wrapped up a primary branding and website design project with a creative studio in Hawaii. It was an incredible, creative project spanning the past seven months, and it was a labor of love to sift through years of my portfolio and dive into the details of what my business truly represents. Additionally, this past summer was the inaugural season for our flower farm. With the success of growing a wide variety of flowers this season, we will likely be expanding our offerings in years to come!