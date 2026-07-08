Ava Sandersen: The Artist Mentoring Washington High School’s Next Generation of Creative Minds

Expand Photo courtesy Ava Sandersen Ava Sandersen Ava Sandersen

Ava Sandersen is an artist and teacher at Washington High School. An alumni of UWM’s art education program, she is Washington High’s first art teacher teaching a full art curriculum in a number of years.

Recently, she spoke with Shepherd Express to discuss her entry into the art world, the kind of artistic mediums she gravitates toward, and her role in shaping young minds at Washington High School.

“I’ve always been really into the arts even since I was a small kid,” she said, “and I all my family supported me and I really had teachers that helped encourage me to continue and I was always very close to my art teachers, especially my high school art teacher. It always clicked with me and there was always something that I loved and it was always something I was very passionate about. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

She loves many artistic mediums. “Everything I try, I enjoy. I normally have phases of trying different things, though I will say that metalsmithing actually has a close place in my heart,” she said. “I don’t get to practice it that much, but when I do, it clicks and it’s very fun for me. It’s very tactile, very hands-on and I like that. I love everything else too, I love ceramics, I love painting, I love drawing, I love illustration, I love pastels, anything sculptural, sewing, everything that I’ve tried, and I’ve tried a lot of things I think are special to me.”

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Her visual styles vary. “Like how I try mediums, what I do kind of fluctuates sometimes because honestly, I like to try a lot of

new things, especially because, if I’m teaching an art class, I like to have a wide variety of different techniques and styles and an understanding of art history,” she said. “Sometimes I gravitate towards more abstract or sometimes it’s more realism. It really depends where I’m at. It comes and goes. It goes along with how I’m feeling at the moment.”

Inspired by Students

Her students are her greatest inspiration. “Last summer for example, I was working on this animal art book where I would talk to my kids at the YMCA and ask, ‘Hey, what animal should I do?’ and then we would give it a name and develop a small backstory and I’d make an illustration within this little book and I would work on this with paint markers in front of all of them and it just kept making me go because they would all get so excited and sit in a circle around me and we would all just talk and I would ask, ‘Hmmm, should I do this or should I do that, what should I do there, what colors should I use?’ So, it was a process that they were part of.”

Sandersen added, “I like to make a lot of things for people rather than just for myself. I like to make gifts and I like to make things that make me think of others. That would spark joy.”

On the significance of her role at Washington High School, she said, “Washington High School is an MPS school in Sherman Park. It’s a gorgeous school. I believe it was founded in 1911 or 1912. It’s one of the oldest schools in the MPS district and it has such a rich history.

“However, it hadn’t had an art teacher in a couple years. I don’t know the specifics, but for a long time, they just had a long-term sub who would play the educational videos for the class and was doing more basic stuff just to pass the students and get them through and it wasn’t really challenging them or giving them the opportunity to create like some kids want to.”

Sandersen’s work can be found on her Instagram, Sybrias, which also has her website linked on it, sybrias.wordpress.com. She is also running a sustainability art camp for the YMCA.