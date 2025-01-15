Baking Cakes with Whisk Chick

× Expand Image Courtesy MK Dravna MK Dravna and Lucy Walsh

Whisk Chick is a one-woman operation by MK Dravna from of a shared kitchen space in Walker’s Point. By the looks of her cakes, you’d think there would be an entire team of people to create such illustrious pieces of art that taste even better than they look. Since 2021, MK has been whipping up cakes, cookies, cupcakes and cakesicles for events big and small around the greater Milwaukee area. While she’s currently available by appointment only, you can see all of Whisk Chick’s magic on Instagram or TikTok @whisk.chick or by visiting her website, whiskchick.com.

How did you get started in the baking business?

I have loved baking from a young age, but the hobby picked up when I was in high school. Though I love learning, I struggle in a traditional classroom setting. I suffered from major mental health issues in high school and used baking as a coping mechanism. My hobby quickly turned into a passion as I churned out hundreds of cookies and cupcakes at home weekly, and even got a job at a local cake shop while I finished high school. I enrolled in the Baking & Pastry Arts program at Milwaukee Area Technical College in 2017 and got a job on the pastry team at Harbor House, where I learned about fine dining in a fast-paced, exciting environment. After finishing my college program and graduating with my associate degree, I worked at a French bakery, making croissants, macarons, layered cakes, tarts, and much of the traditional bakery you’d find in Paris. I wanted to get a feel for different pastry styles before taking considerable leaps in any niche.

Since high school, I have been taking cake orders on the side for friends and family. That side hustle turned into a full-blown business in 2020, and I knew I couldn’t keep up with a full-time job on top of my business. I doubted my abilities to run a business full-time, but I knew at this point that cake decorating was my passion, so I took a huge risk and quit my job in March of 2021 to pursue Whisk Chick full-time. My husband Kyle has believed in me every step of the way, trusting me to leap early in our relationship. His support and faith in me have been a massive pillar of my business.

Where do you pull inspiration behind your cake designs?

A better question is, where don’t I pull inspiration? As a cake artist, I find beauty in architecture, fashion, music, nature, etc. Cake design opened up for me when I stopped looking at other cakes for ideas and started looking at the whole world before me. Color and space are two of the most important elements in my designs. Sometimes, it takes me longer to mix frosting colors than it takes to decorate the actual cake. Those nitty gritty details are what I pride myself on.

How do you and your business interact with the greater Milwaukee community?

I have worked with Courage MKE in the past, donating goods and funds and organizing with Bakers Against Racism and Bake the Vote in 2020. One of the best ways to help fellow business owners in my community is to be transparent about finances and big clients. I used to work with a vast company that hired me as a “contractor.” It was an incredible gig for which I will always be thankful, but I stepped down after a couple of years due to the demanding schedule. Another baker recently contacted me asking about my experience working for them, as she is considering filling that role. I was happy to share all the details of what I charged and how that partnership worked for me. Solidarity is the most powerful impact on your community.

MK Dravna

Where do you see your business in the next 5-10 years?

This is so hard to answer! I’m only 25 and feel like I’ve worked in pastry for 100 years. I have made content creation a considerable part of my business on TikTok in 2024, so a massive piece of my future will depend on whether the app is banned in the United States this January. I could see my career pivoting to classes and content creation full-time, or if it is forbidden, I’d love to open a tiny cake shop one day. I have so much to learn, and I’m not entirely content yet settling into a long-term career decision. My path has been full of twists and turns, and being flexible has helped me in the long run.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

The biggest hurdle I found in taking Whisk Chick full-time was all the paperwork and taxes. I was completely clueless and couldn’t afford to hire someone to do it for me. My grandpa, a career-long accountant, offered to help me for the first few years. Without him, there is no Whisk Chick. My grandpa just passed away a few weeks ago, and I will always be so thankful for the huge role he played in my life and my business. I find comfort in knowing that a small part of him lives on in my work daily.

Sharing a kitchen space with a “competitor” is difficult for some people to grasp, but it works unbelievably well for me and Lucy Walsh, owner of Lucy Bakes. I was in a tough spot late in 2023, where I had to find a new commercial kitchen space only a few weeks after the building I used to rent sold with no warning. I am so thankful for the chance to work beside Lucy; I admire her drive and feel so lucky that she welcomed me into her bakery with open arms.

I don’t “compete” with anyone except myself. Wisconsin's cake community is incredible, and we all make each other better business owners. Myself, Lucy from Lucy Bakes, Mia from Mia Stav Cakes and Savannah from Sav’s Got Cake would all technically be considered “competition.” Still, we are a supportive group of friends lifting each other up. We celebrate each other’s birthdays, paint pottery together, and answer each other’s questions about cake or business. I am so thankful for this group of entrepreneurial young women! We are stronger together!

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee?

In the early days, I faced a lot of misogyny and doubt because I was so young and energetic, truly just “happy to be here,” and not beaten down by the demanding industry yet. Now that I’ve been through so much and have built up a reputable business, people treat me with more respect and are more willing to listen to my ideas. The people who knocked me down are those I would never take advice from today.

What have you been enjoying most lately at Whisk Chick?

I love teaching classes! Since moving into Lucy’s kitchen, I’ve had the space to teach cake decorating classes, and it’s become my favorite part of my job. I’m a people person, and I usually work alone, so working with people in Milwaukee who are really excited about cake has been a huge breath of fresh air.

Also, I recently collaborated with Sun Milk Shop, a local woman-owned apparel company, to release Whisk Chick embroidered crewneck sweatshirts. We put so much thought into the design, and I am so proud of these! You can order them on sunmilkshop.com, and I also have them linked on my Instagram and TikTok.