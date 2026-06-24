Becky Franzel Shares Journey of Grieving, Healing and Reckoning with 'I Don't Belong Here'

Expand Photo courtesy of Becky Franzel Becky Franzel with her book Becky Franzel with her book 'I Don't Belong Here' at Lion's Tooth in Bay View

Author Becky Franzel’s I Don’t Belong Here: A Year of Moving Forward & Essays on Grief follows her journey of healing, reckoning and recovery following tragedy. Released February 28 via Franzel’s own Aw Shucks Publishing, the book combines her first two titles, This Road Must Go Somewhere and Moving Forward into one cohesive work. “I noticed that when someone bought one book, they would usually buy the other as well,” she says. “It almost felt irresponsible to not have them together.” I Don’t Belong Here is available for purchase online or at Lion’s Tooth (2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave) in Bay View.

In 2016, Franzel’s best friend and high school sweetheart committed suicide. She spent the subsequent couple of years on a quest of intensive soul-searching which I Don’t Belong Here accompanies her on. She documents her adventures following the band All Them Witches on the road, who was the last band they saw together, plus a series of essays she wrote two years after her sweetheart’s death that reflect what she learned from her travels and her continued reconciliation with life.

“It’s strange going back to it now because at the time, I thought I was really killing it,” Franzel observes about recovery. “I read it now and I'm like, “dude, you did what!? Why?!” and it’s interesting growing through that. Maybe in my 20s, my idea of healing after trauma was different than it is now, which I think is healthy and natural.”

Revisiting the Past

In revisiting and republishing past work, Franzel felt it was important not to alter the original text in order to validate how she navigated things at the time. “As I was going through the chapters, I found myself revisiting a world that didn’t exist anymore. Travel costs are higher, work situations have shifted, but most importantly I’ve changed as a person in ways I didn’t realize until revisiting,” she remembers. “There’s no way I could’ve done what I did in 2017 today, financially or personally. It felt like a time capsule reading it, even though it truly doesn’t seem like that long ago.”

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I Don’t Belong Here includes one new essay by Franzel at the end. “It’s something that I wrote during Covid realizing how we’re all kind of dealing with several traumas right now. My goal is to try to lend what I learned to the grander global scale. I hope this essay accomplishes that as the horrors continue or at least provides some solace.”

The book’s title was suggested by Harrison Colby, who designed the cover. “He said one thing I kept repeating throughout the book was that I “don’t belong here” and I didn’t realize that until he mentioned it. That’s why (paid) beta readers are so awesome and essential. I would have never thought of this on my own, but now I honestly can’t think of any other title for it. 10/10 for Harry!”

No Apologies

Expand Photo courtesy of Becky Franzel I Don't Belong Here by Becky Franzel Becky Franzel's book 'I Don't Belong Here'

On what she wishes she knew at the time she first wrote her first two books, Franzel shares, “I wouldn’t apologize for how rough it is because that’s the point of it, and I own it for what it is.” In fact, Franzel makes it clear that I Don’t Belong Here is not a self-help book or how-to guide; it is simply her raw, authentic narrative. “It seems nowadays, some coping mechanisms have been made into templates or sound bytes, where people should be going through certain things based on the stages of grief, but that’s never the case. We should absolutely be talking about how recovery is messy and it will suck for a while and there’s nothing you can do about that, and to be open about how you’re feeling and not cut yourself off from people like I did.”

In addition to I Don’t Belong Here, Franzel published another collection of short stories titled Ohh. Okay. I Think I Get It Now in 2025 as well as the novel Death’s Intern Derrick in 2023. Franzel plans to write her next book about women in vintage vanning, being the owner of a 1979 Chevrolet G20 Gerring Conversion Van named Stevan. “There’s this weird undercurrent of sexism in vanning, but all of the events and Facebook groups are run by women, and I’d like to do a profile of vanner women from different sections of the U.S. There’s a super interesting culture there.” She also runs a weekly writing group every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lion’s Tooth.