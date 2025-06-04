Calie Herbst on Helping Families Find Joy and Connection

× Expand Photo by Chelsea Matson Photography MKE With Kids Team Milwaukee With Kids' Team

Calie Herbst is the founder and editor of Milwaukee With Kids,

a one-stop-shop for busy parents looking for the best things to do with their kids in and around Milwaukee. From their curated events calendar to seasonal guides and local recommendations, they make it easy for families to find joy and connection in their everyday lives.

How did Milwaukee With Kids get started?

I started Milwaukee With Kids back in 2013 when my son was just a toddler. At the time, I was a teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools and wanted to plan a fun summer for us. As I pulled together activities and events into a calendar, I realized—other parents would probably love this, too! I was surprised that a comprehensive resource didn’t already exist, so I created one.

Before launching the site, I spent 10 years teaching in MPS (Go Huskies!) and seven years working with youth at Camp Minikani, both of which shaped my passion for supporting families. I hold a MA in teaching from Marquette University and dual BAs in sociology and Spanish, along with a certificate in women’s Ssudies from UW–Madison.

Over the years, I’ve also become a regular contributor to local media, sharing family-friendly tips on WISN 12, WTMJ, Fox 6’s Real Milwaukee and B93.3.

Milwaukee With Kids is a digital-first business, located online at mkewithkids.com. Parents can subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mkewithkids, and shop resources like our new e-book, MKE For Free, here: mkewithkids.myflodesk.com/mkeforfree.\

What’s the inspiration behind your brand?

Everything we offer is inspired by the real needs of Milwaukee families—including my own! Over the years, I’ve explored every corner of the city with my three kids, talked with countless parents, and tried almost every local attraction.

Our newest offering, MKE For Free, is a natural extension of that work. It’s a curated, season-by-season guide to the very best free activities in Milwaukee. It reflects years of firsthand experience, research and community conversations.

How do you compete with bigger brands within the community?

We stay focused on what we do best: curating and sharing family fun. While bigger brands cover a wide range of topics, we’re laser-focused on helping local families discover the best places to go, things to do and ways to connect—and that focus has built deep trust with our audience.

Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee With Kids MKE For Free Guide Cover - MKE With Kids The cover of Milwaukee With Kids' 'MKE For Free' guide for 2025

How do you engage with your community and give back?

Milwaukee With Kids allocates 10% of profits to local nonprofits that support families and children. Some of our key partnerships include:

Milwaukee Diaper Mission – We run a virtual diaper drive annually and volunteer in their warehouse.

– We run a virtual diaper drive annually and volunteer in their warehouse. Milwaukee Public Schools – We support educational initiatives and programs.

– We support educational initiatives and programs. Margie’s Garden at Boerner Botanical Gardens – We sponsor the Potter’s Shed.

– We sponsor the Potter’s Shed. Northwestern Mutual Community Park – We’re proud media sponsors of their Free Family Fun Days.

Where do you see Milwaukee With Kids in the next 5–10 years?

As my kids grow, I’m building a strong team to keep Milwaukee With Kids fresh and forward-thinking. We’re also expanding our signature in-person events, including the Summer Camp Fair, Kids Activity Expo, Birthday Bazaar and Holiday Market.

Are there people or businesses who helped you along the way?

I’m forever grateful to Jodi Becker, former producer at WTMJ’s “Wisconsin Morning News,” for inviting me to share family fun tips on air over a decade ago. It gave me confidence and pushed me to develop a skill that’s been crucial to the business.

Thank you also to Melissa Jordan at B93.3, Mallory Anderson at WISN 12, and the team at Fox 6 Real Milwaukee for continually helping us reach more local families.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee?

Running a business while raising a family has meant making intentional choices. I’ve turned down plenty of networking events and business opportunities in favor of time with my kids. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve chosen a slow, steady path to growth that honors both my family and my work.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I love visiting new places around town and creating video content that showcases them for families. It’s such a fun and creative part of what we do—and it’s a great way to shine a light on hidden gems around Milwaukee.

Are you working on any side projects?

Yes! We recently launched a new podcast called “This American Family,” where we explore the messy, beautiful reality of raising a family today. It features candid conversations with guests about parenting, identity and what family looks like in all its forms.