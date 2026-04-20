Casita Prado, Milwaukee’s Sustainable Children’s Clothing Company

Expand Photo by @jprez_creative via Casita Prado Casita Prado fashion show (2025) Two children wearing Casita Prado shirts at Casita Prado's first fashion show (2025)

When thinking about sustainability, people often conjure up images of smokestacks, coal burning power plants, taking public transit and growing tomatoes in their backyards. Christina Lopez-Prado, founder of Casita Prado, a children’s clothing company, is here to change this narrative.

“Fashion is one of the biggest pollutants,” she remarked. In fact, according to Earth.org, the fast fashion industry consumes about 10% of the world's carbon emissions each year. In Chile, there is a desert littered with the unused fabric of old and unwanted clothing. Casita Prado aims to change this by using local suppliers for clothing and deadstock fabric. Long term, she hopes to build a “return for credit” program where buyers can return their product for a store credit to buy clothing and the old clothing can be recycled into new material by Casita Prado.

Lopez-Prado started Casita Prado in 2024 after being laid off from Kohl’s where “[She] saw firsthand the lack of sustainability.” Kids clothing also presents unique sustainability problems. “Kids are also growing fast so there’s an extreme amount of waste.”

Celebrating Culture

“Casita” translates into “little house” and Prado is her last name, celebrating her grandmother from Ecuador. “My love for fashion began with my grandmother … she would take scraps of our old clothing and put it into a quilt.” In addition, her grandmother taught her to sew and reuse everything she could.

While tackling sustainability in the clothing industry was the key goal of her new company, it also gave her other opportunities.

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“I can just design my own stuff and just make it relevant to what I think is important in terms of messaging for kids,” she explained, celebrating her culture and ideas through the

clothing lines she creates.

Born in Germany to a military family and raised in Milwaukee, Prado opened her business in Walkers Point. “I think it's important to give back to where I have my roots,” she said.

“Historically, Milwaukee used to be a city of industry … And you know we’ve gotten farther away from that, but I think it's important to have localization. The first collection I partnered with [was Florence Eiseman] and now [I’m] working with some manufacturers in Chicago.”

Improve Skills, Change Lives

More than just teaching sustainability and operating a business, Casita Prado is also improving skills and changing lives. Because children's clothing is small, a larger portion of a roll of fabric is utilized compared to adult clothing and thus creates less leftover cutouts. Prado still uses the fabric to create scrunchies as well as hosting dress forums, where children are invited to reimagine the leftovers.

“Art can potentially save us because we can think about the world in a different way from what we’re given. This is what we have, what can we do with it,” she asks of her participants.

“The assignment is open,” she finds herself telling them.

“Please use your mind.”

“What I see is confidence being built,” Prado said of the participants in the dress forums, runway practices and upcycling (the process of modifying existing clothing into a unique piece using other fabric and materials) events her company hosts for children. The company has also had an impact beyond children. On International Women's Day, Casita Prado hosted an event that had more than 10 vendors and multiple food sponsors in creating a “holistic wellness day for caregivers.”

Wearing many hats, Prado also works for the National Alliance on Mental Illness speaking to local high schools on suicide prevention. She is the creator of an app aimed to help parents organize their children's wardrobes and, in the future, aims to serve as a marketplace to swap clothing. She is also a mom of three and in the end, she hopes her company will also serve as a lighting rod for children’s confidence and wellbeing which will extend well beyond them.

“If kids can be strong in themselves, they’re going to fight for their neighbor, they’re going to fight for their friend, they’re going to fight for humanity.