Celebrations-to-Go with D’VAXVA’s Portable Parties

Expand Photo by Jamie Robarge Photography Doris L. Jones

D’VAXVA’s Portable PartiesPortable Parties was started in 2018 by owner Doris L. Jones is dedicated to creating unforgettable celebrations on the go. The name stands for the first initial of her family's names in birth order: Doris, Vendah Sr., Alyssa, Xavier, Vendah Jr. and Alannah. Its signature rolling Party Cart matches customers’ chosen themes and is filled with their favorite treats, novelty items, plates, cups, napkins, and more, creating an instant party.

They also do corporate events with curated meeting snack boxes, party boxes, and gift baskets, all crafted with care and attention to detail. The goal is to help our clients celebrate life’s special moments with style and ease, offering local delivery and pickup options and nationwide shipping. I sat down with Jones to learn about her small business journey and all she’s learned along the way.

Tell us how you got into party planning.

Reflecting on my life, I realize my love for parties, gifting, and hosting goes back further than I realized. I remember being eight and pretending to have birthday parties with my stuffed animals, making invitations for a late-night popcorn party, and passing them out to my sister and brother nearest to me in age.

I was always excited for my birthday; one year in particular, I was probably 7, and I asked my momma for money to get balloons. She gave me $2, and I skipped down the street to the store, a minute from home. I bought the prettiest balloons my eyes had ever seen. They were pink, teal, blue, purple, and yellow; the colors were marbled and beautiful. I paid for the balloons and skipped back home towards my momma; she was waiting on the sidewalk for me. I was so excited to show her the balloons; she said those were pretty and quickly asked, Where's my change? I felt a big lump in my throat as I said there was no change. Also, to make matters worse, only four balloons were in the package. My mom expected to see the regular pack of 20 balloons in the primary colors for half the cost. I learned a lot from that day.

When I became a mom at 18, birthdays were even more special. To plan economically, I started using items around my house to create decorations: cardboard boxes, jars, scrap fabric, etc. I would then add in a few things from the store. I started to get requests from other moms to plan their children's birthday parties. They complimented the decorations and the party setup. I was reluctant to prepare for other moms because I used scrap material. I nervously told the moms I made the decorations, so if you're okay with that, I can plan your parties. As I grew older, I realized how much of a gift it was to be able to create from nothing and have nothing to feel embarrassed about. As you can imagine, this type of DIY took quite some time to develop.

After planning and executing parties, baby showers, and other events for many people, I wanted to do it as a business. However, due to the months of planning and sometimes cancellations after so much work had been done, I simply put that dream on the back burner.

Fast-forward to 2017. My husband's birthday was fast approaching, and I wanted to send him a surprise gift: a gift basket large enough for his coworkers to share with him, similar to taking treats to school as a child for your birthday. I searched for the perfect gift basket online but didn't find one that would work. His birthday came and went, and no treats were sent. This experience left me reflecting on what I wish I could have found when I went online.

I got a notebook, and for days, I jotted down ideas that could have worked in this instance. I soon thought about the Party Cart idea, and something deep within me said, “This is it.” Tears rolled down my face, and I felt a sense of happy nervousness. I knew this idea was from God; I could not have thought of it alone.

How did your ideas become a business plan?

My next task was to bring this idea to life. I had to create a prototype. I went online to find a wheeled cart; I purchased a turquoise utility cart and waited excitedly for it to arrive. As I waited, I shopped for the items that would go on the cart. The theme was luau; I bought photo props, plates, cups, napkins, balloons, and other luau-themed treats. When the cart arrived, I began designing my first party cart. It was beautiful and just as I had imagined. I took pictures of it and invited my family over to see it. It was well received, but I needed to know what strangers would think about it. I started showing it to clients I didn't realize at my hair appointments. Once again, it was well received.

I knew nothing about starting a business and had no money. But I did have the ability to read and comprehend; I started reading books that talked about business. I then began reading books that talked about mindset. I started watching other entrepreneurs on YouTube as well as business podcasts. When I felt confidant, I wanted to pursue this, I made an appointment to meet with a business consultant at BizStarts. This meeting led to my participation in a business cohort called LaunchMKE, where I learned foundational business skills and met many great people pursuing businesses.

No amount of books or podcasts could have prepared me for this journey. I'm grateful for all the information I learned from reading and watching other entrepreneurs. There's not one business journey that will be the same as someone else’s. The only preparation I know is to have a made-up mind that this is what you want to pursue and take 1 step each day to reach the goals you have set for yourself. The journey reminded me of my first flight; I was nervous about getting on the plane, but I did it anyway.

As the plane is flying through the sky, it's smooth; the clouds look surreal and peaceful; then, seemingly out of nowhere, a bump or two are felt, and there are warnings from the flight attendants to stay in their seats and buckle up because we're about to have turbulence. Part of you wonders if you should have gotten on, and the other part is excited to see the beauty and wonder of Hawaii. Through all the turbulence of being a business owner starting from zero, my mind is made up that I have to stay and see where this dream takes me.

What’s the story behind the name D’VAXA’s?

× Expand Photo by Jamie Robarge Photography D’VAXVA's Portable Parties

Named after the first initials of my children’s names, D’VAXVAs came about years before the Party Cart idea. It was a name that came to me when I thought I would have the children's party planning business—D'VAXVAs; Parties as Unique as our name was my tagline. As I thought about a name for the Party Cart business, D'VAXVAs jumped out again; the Portable Parties explains the Party Cart. The name D’VAXVAs combines my family's initials according to birth order. It refers back to the idea of uniqueness; my family and I have different personalities, hobbies, and interests. When a Party Cart is designed, it intends to reflect those same ideals. It's created according to the recipient's hobbies, tastes, and interests.

Does D’VAXVA have any partnerships with local philanthropic efforts?

We are committed to making a positive impact in our community. We proudly support local nonprofits like Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin by donating products and attending charity events. Additionally, we are active members of organizations such as Visit Milwaukee, the African American Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, and WWBIC. These memberships allow us to network with fellow business owners, collaborate on initiatives, and foster relationships that help strengthen our local economy and create meaningful change in the community.

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

We’re excited about the future of our DIY Party Box Workshops and Taste Tester Program. Soon, we’ll be hosting workshops for youth, adults, and corporate teams, where participants will design personalized party boxes filled with items they choose. These workshops will be a fantastic way to unleash creativity, build connections, and add a unique touch to any celebration or event.

We’re also gearing up to launch our exclusive Taste Tester Program, where selected individuals will sample a variety of snacks and candies and provide their valuable feedback. This program will ensure we continue to offer our clients the best, most exciting treats while creating a fun and interactive experience for participants. Stay tuned for more details as these exciting initiatives come to life!

Explore D’VAXVA’s offerings, including Party Carts, party boxes, meeting snack boxes, and corporate gift baskets. Local customers are welcome to arrange a pickup directly from our suite.

For further inquiries or to book services, please visit dvaxvasportableparties.com, call (855) 382-9827 or email hello@dat vaxvasportableparties.com.